‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Says She Once Bailed Jenelle Evans Out Of Jail, Reports ‘In Touch’

The feud between Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans continues.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and her co-star, Jenelle Evans, continue to battle it out on social media. The MTV stars have been feuding off and on for years. However, Kailyn’s recent podcast seemed to reignite the feud as Lowry and another co-star, Leah Messer, spoke out about the behavior of Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, at the most recent reunion filming.

According to a Feb. 18 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, it all started when Leah Messer was a guest on Kailyn Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast. Leah and Kail caught up on the events of the last time they saw each other, which was at the most recent Teen Mom 2 reunion. During the reunion, there was a lot of drama involving Kailyn and her co-star Briana DeJesus. However, Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, also caused quite the stir.

David reportedly had a little too much to drink at a party for the cast of Teen Mom 2 as well as Teen Mom OG. The celebration took an awkward turn when Eason was allegedly cut off from drinking any more alcohol and became angry. A Hollywood Gossip report stated David then took a pocketknife out and began popping balloons that were being used as decoration on the set. During their podcast chat, Leah Messer, revealed that one of her friends who had attended the party with her saw the entire thing and was “terrified” by David’s actions.

When Jenelle Evans heard that Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer were discussing David Eason’s actions at the party she got very angry and called out her Teen Mom 2 co-stars on social media, igniting a Twitter war between herself and her former friends. Eventually, Kailyn spoke out and reminded everyone, including Evans, that she once gave Jenelle money to bail herself out out jail. As many viewers of the MTV reality series know, Jenelle has found herself in a lot of legal drama over the years, and it seems that she was helped in a major way by Kailyn. However, since that time the pair’s friendship has disintegrated, and it seems that Evans’ only friend on the cast is Briana DeJesus, who has also spoken out about Kailyn Lowry’s podcast comments.

Teen Mom 2 fans can likely see all the drama unfold when new episodes begin airing on MTV later this year.