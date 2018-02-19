Angelina Jolie Stuns In First Outing Since New Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Rumors, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion rumors stole the spotlight from Angelina Jolie's recent appearances, including a prestigious award.

Angelina Jolie stunned onlookers in her first appearance since a flood of new rumors about her estranged husband Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. Jolie turned heads in her sheer, silver gown that flowed to the floor. Honored by the American Society of Cinematographers in Hollywood, Angelina took home the Board of Governors Award for her contributions to the film industry. But although the award should have been the highlight of Jolie’s outing, she also received the spotlight for the speculation about Brad Pitt and Jennifer, reported Hollywood Life.

“[Angelina Jolie’s appearance] came at a time when her ex Brad Pitt has been making headlines for still being in contact with his ex Jennifer Aniston after she recently split from her husband Justin Theroux.”

The award is given only to those who have provided meaningful contributions to cinema, and Jolie has received praise for her recent movie, First They Killed My Father. Angelina smiled as she received the honor. Jolie has refrained from making any public comment about Pitt and Aniston rumors, pointed out Hollywood Life.

Angelina Jolie Protects Privacy As Single Mom Of Six

Angelina has succeeded in maintaining her privacy about her personal life, but Brad and Jennifer haven’t been so fortunate. Hollywood Life praised Jolie for her success in enjoying her single lifestyle, but noted that rumors about her estranged husband, in contrast, are soaring.

“Angelina [is] still confident and happily shining on as a single woman. [In contrast,] with Jen’s newly single status and Brad remaining single since his separation from Angelina, there’s been a lot of speculation that the two have a chance of getting back together.”

Jolie’s and Pitt’s six kids (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt) are currently living with their mom, who has avoided the rumors that have plagued Pitt about his dating life. An insider quoted by Hollywood Life claimed that Brad and Jennifer have each other’s phone numbers and text back and forth.

Angelina Jolie Can’t Escape Getting Linked To Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Rumors

Also linking Angelina Jolie’s recent outing to the rumors about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, the Daily Mail reported on Jolie’s recent award.

“Angelina Jolie is honored at the ASC Awards… as it’s claimed her ex Brad Pitt ‘has kept in touch’ with newly-split Jennifer Aniston.”

Jolie glittered in her golden gown, and ASC president Kees van Oostrum praised Angelina as a “true artist, with a strong vision and collaborative spirit.” But the rumors linking Pitt and Aniston again garnered more attention than Jolie’s award.

Angelina Jolie has been attending recent award ceremonies solo. Richard Shotwell / Invision/AP Images

Brad and Jennifer were married from 2000 to 2005, splitting as he hooked up with Angelina Jolie. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016. Fans have been fascinated by the relationship among the three.

Commenting on the Daily Mail‘s article, one reader claimed that Jolie’s personal life appears to have fallen “down an elevator shaft” since she filed for divorce from Brad.

“If Brad [hooks up] with Aniston, the humiliation [for Angelina Jolie] will be pretty complete. What is that they say about payback?”

But some expressed doubt that Pitt and Aniston would take their renewed relationship to the next step. If Jennifer and Brad split again, Aniston “would be a global two-time loser of the same dude,” pointed out the reader.

Angelina Jolie Steps Out Solo Amid Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunion Rumors

The International Business Times also turned the spotlight on the difference between Jolie as a single woman with six kids and Pitt as a bachelor facing rumors about his renewed relationship with Jennifer Aniston.

“Angelina Jolie recently attended the 2018 BAFTA Awards by herself. Her sighting came just days after her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, was once again linked to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.”

Although Jolie frequently has taken one or more of her children to award ceremonies, she stepped out solo to the BAFTA Awards, which took place in London on Sunday. Angelina’s film, First They Killed My Father, earned a nomination for the best movie not in the English language category.

Rumors about Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Brad Pitt reuniting have stolen the spotlight from Angelina Jolie’s recent award ceremony appearances. Chris Pizzello / AP Images

Brad reportedly caused Jennifer heartbreak during their marriage by allegedly cheating with Angelina. Now, however, in the wake of Jennifer’s split from Justin Theroux, fans are hoping for Pitt and Aniston to reunite.

Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston Friendship Not Likely

But don’t look for Jennifer and Angelina to become friends, pointed out the International Business Times.

“[Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie] are reportedly at odds with each other.”

Heads turned when Jennifer and Angelina both showed up at the 2018 Golden Globes. However, Aniston and Jolie have something in common in addition to having tied the knot with Brad. Both of Pitt’s spouses have supported the “Me Too” and “Time’s Up” movements.