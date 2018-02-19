‘NCIS’ Season 15 Return Date: Maria Bello’s Character Aims To Beat New Foe, Pauley Perrette Might Be Replaced

Spoilers suggest that agent Jack Sloane would go after Gabriel Hicks after the latter killed off her pal.

Many fans are now thrilled for the upcoming return of NCIS Season 15 on CBS. The popular American military police procedural show is currently on a brief hiatus to give way for other programs. Now, new spoilers suggest that agent Jack Sloane (Maria Bello) is going to be instrumental in capturing Gabriel Hicks (Graham Hamilton) in Episode 15.

Spoilers have it that Jack Sloane would totally do everything to bring Gabriel Hicks back to jail. The new big bad in NCIS Season 15 was previously put behind bars after he murdered Lt. Edward O’Connell (Brian Maierhofer). Luckily for him, he was able to convince special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Jack to help him get out of the prison.

However, Jack Sloane would be motivated to go after Gabriel Hicks again after the latter harmed her pal. In NCIS Season 15 Episode 14, the character of Maria Bello was hurt after the vehicle of Jessica Schaffer (Hilary Ward) exploded. It was claimed that Gabriel has every reason to kill off his own lawyer after Jessica informed him that she will be pulling back from the case, Spoilers Guide reported.

Jessica Schaffer revealed she knows something that would totally put her client back to the penitentiary. The upcoming NCIS Season 15 Episode 15 would feature Jack Sloane’s health status after the huge blast. There were also reports saying that the character of Maria Bello would be plotting something to capture her friend’s killer.

Other NCIS Season 15 Episode 15 spoilers suggest that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs would enter into an agreement with Paul Triff (French Stewart), who used to hide several corpses in his apartment. The NCIS team leader would try to convince Paul to reveal what he knows about Gabriel Hicks. In exchange, Paul asked the character of Mark Harmon to let him stay in his former home for two days.

Meanwhile, CarterMatt opened up about the possibility of having another crossover in NCIS Season 15. However, the publication also noted that the crossover may not happen anytime soon since one of the show’s major characters, Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette), is leaving the series after the current installment. The entertainment news outlet said the series might focus more on this transition instead.

It added that Pauley Perrette might also be replaced in the popular CBS television series. Though these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that nothing is set in stone up to this writing. Hence, devoted followers of the show should take these NCIS Season 15 predictions lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

The show is set to air the “Keep Your Friends Close” episode on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at 8 p.m. on CBS. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about NCIS Season 15!