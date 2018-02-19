Blake Shelton Jokes About His Sex Life With Gwen Stefani On Stage [Video]

Blake joked about what he loves to do with Gwen when in Los Angeles during a Q&A session with fans.

Blake Shelton couldn’t help but joke about his sex life with Gwen Stefani during a recent question and answer session with fans. Shelton gave away a little too much information when it comes to his private time with his girlfriend of just over two years as he chatted with fans during a recent concert in his home state of Oklahoma.

Blake spoke candidly about his love for the “Used To Love You” singer while answering question from fans on stage and even got pretty personal when a fan asked what his favorite thing about Los Angeles is, as the star spends some of his time on the West Coast to spend time with Gwen and to film for The Voice.

“What is your favorite thing about L.A. or one thing you love to do there?” Blake – who will be returning for Season 14 of The Voice this month – told the audience in a video uploaded to Twitter on February 16 as he recounted the question that had been asked.

He then sweetly answered while sitting on stage, “Really, my favorite thing about L.A. is that Gwen lives there. That’s the God’s honest truth.”

But while his initial answer was pretty sweet, things then quickly turned a little more PG-13 when it came to the country star revealing what he likes to do when he’s there.

“And the one thing I like to do there…” Shelton mused as the crowd began to snigger, “I can’t say her name again there can I?”

As the audience began to laugh, Blake then joked, “That would be completely inappropriate.”

Fans roared with laughter following his insinuation about his sex life with Stefani, as Shelton playfully scolded them and shook his head while he smiled. “It’s inappropriate. You guys need to grow up. Seriously.”

Blake then gave a more serious answer as the crowd hollered following the joke, revealing that his girlfriend actually had a faux fire pit installed outside her California home for him which is one of the things he really loves to do while he’s spending time on the West Coast.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

The concertgoer who uploaded the clip to Twitter on February 16 wrote, “[Blake’s] answer to what he likes about LA, and what he likes to do there.”

They then tagged Gwen in the video and jokingly added the hashtags #whipped, #maninlove and #firelover.

Even those who weren’t in attendance during Shelton’s show then laughed about his joke, commenting on his remarks on social media in response to the video. One joked that Stefani was probably left pretty red-faced by her boyfriend’s recent risque on-stage confessions.

“He is the best! Gorgeous, funny, engaging and, of course, an incredible singer,” one fan tweeted of Blake after seeing the video of the country star. “Gwen, your face must be as red as that fake fire pit.”

Shelton’s hilarious on-stage quip came shortly after he joked about Stefani while at his restaurant and events space Ole Red in Oklahoma last week, as he poked fun at all the tabloid rumors claiming the couple is expecting a baby.

Shutting down all the pregnancy rumors, Shelton playfully introduced Stefani to the stage for a performance of their duet “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” by telling those in attendance that they were “so lucky” to have her there because she’d just given birth to their twins the day before.

Just a few days later, their romance was on full display again as Gwen shared photos and videos on her Snapchat showing off her stunning giant bouquet of flowers and the card she received from Blake for Valentine’s Day.