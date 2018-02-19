UEFA Champions League 2017-2018 Round Of 16: Bayern Munich Vs Besiktas, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, Odds

The German champions face off with their Turkish counterparts as the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 continues.

Defending German Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich will take on the challenge of Turkish Super Lig winners Besiktas JK on Tuesday at the Allianz Arena for the first leg of their Round of 16 match in the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League tournament.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 8:45 p.m. UTC+1. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Bayern Munich

The Bavarians are one of the favorites to win the Champions League this year. The team was able to qualify for at least the quarterfinals of the said tournament since the 2012-2013 season and they are looking to advance again this time around.

Bayern Munich has won the last five German top-flight trophies and is looking for a sixth consecutive one as the club currently leads the Bundesliga table by 19 points over second-running team Borussia Dortmund. Head coach Jupp Heynckes’ side is on a 10-game winning run in the domestic competitions and is undefeated in 2018 in all competitions.

The Reds are highly-favored to win this one against the Black Eagles even after they finished second to French squad Paris Saint-Germain in the group eliminations.

Starting goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is out with a foot fracture with Sven Ulreich taking his place. The team’s other stars, namely Thomas Muller, Arturo Vidal, newly-acquired James Rodriguez, and Robert Lewandowski, are all available and expected to start.

Bayern Munich players Arturo Vidal (left) and Thomas Muller. Matthias Schrader / AP Images

Besiktas

This is the first time the Black Eagles have advanced in the knockout stages and they did it by winning the Group G competitions over Porto, RB Leipzig, and Monaco without losing a single game. It was also the first time in tournament history that a Turkish squad was able to get to top group eliminations.

Head coach Senol Gunes’ team is having trouble defending their Super Lig title, though, as they currently sit fourth in the Turkish top-flight table, five points behind league-leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.

Besiktas will continue to miss the services of three key players, namely Atinc Nukan, Gokhan Tore, and Veli Kavlak, due to various injuries.

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes. Michael Sohn / AP Images

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via the Bundesliga official website:

Bayern Munich starting lineup (4-5-1 formation): Ulreich; Kimmich, Hummels, Boateng, Alaba; Vidal, Martinez, Rodriguez, Coman, Muller; Lewandowski.

Besiktas starting lineup (4-2-3-1 formation): Fabri; Gonul, Pepe, Medel, Adriano; Hutchinson, Oguzhan; Quaresma, Talisca, Babel; Love.

Odds

Here are the odds, per A Different League:

Bayern Munich – 1/6

Besiktas – 22/1

Draw – 8/1