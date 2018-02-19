Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 2018: Gavin Rossdale’s Ex Shares ‘Constant Fear,’ Couple Laughs Off Baby Rumors

The estranged wife of Gavin Rossdale talked about raising her three sons.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, undeniably, love to spend time together. As a matter of fact, the couple has been sighted enjoying each other’s company along with the “Hollaback Girl” songstress’s three kids — Kingston, 11, Apollo, 3, and Zuma, 9 – several times already. The estranged wife of Gavin Rossdale previously revealed that her sons have a good relationship with the country singer.

In November 2017, Blake Shelton admitted to People that he used to try and figure out his place in the lives of Gwen Stefani and her three sons. Blake revealed to the publication that he really enjoys hanging out with his girlfriend’s kids. However, The Voice coach divulged that there are times when he cannot handle Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma’s energy, pushing him to ask, “Oh my God, when does school start?”

“The best part for me, selfishly, is discovering a part of myself that I guess I never really knew was in there. It’s definitely an instinct that kind of kicks in.”

Though Gwen Stefani is aware that her kids seem to enjoy Blake Shelton’s company, the former No Doubt singer confessed she thought she “would really be free” with her sons. The former ladylove of Gavin Rossdale also stated that disciplining her boys is not easy. Gwen even shared she fears how Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma would be able to remember all her teachings when they all grow up.

“I see a constant fear of ‘How am I gonna make sure these kids are good people?’ I feel like naturally it’s so easy for them to be naughty, and you get more and more worried about it the older they get.”

Recently, Gwen Stefani was spotted spending time with Apollo on Friday, Feb. 16. Daily Mail reported that the girlfriend of Blake Shelton was seen cradling her 3-year-old son in a parking lot. The “Rich Girl” hitmaker sported her signature scarlet lipstick and wore a white and blue striped top.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton just laughed off the rumors saying that they are already expecting their first baby together. Speculations about the “Cool” singer being pregnant sparked after she was reportedly seen sporting a baby bump on Thanksgiving Day in November 2017. However, the estranged husband of Miranda Lambert has indirectly debunked the baseless reports and made fun of it during a concert last week.

Gossip Cop shared that the “God Gave Me You” singer said Gwen Stefani “actually gave birth to twins yesterday, and she’s here tonight to sing with me.” Blake Shelton’s joke drew laughter from the audience. A few minutes later, the crowd exclaimed “Gwen! Gwen! Gwen!” which encouraged the songstress to join her boyfriend on the stage.

E! News confirmed that the pair is officially dating after they were seen happily together over that Halloween weekend. Before they met on the set of The Voice, the two singers had dealt with their respective divorces. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!