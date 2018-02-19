Donald Trump Slams Oprah Winfrey Following Her ’60 Minutes’ Segment, Calls Her ‘Very Insecure’

"I hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated," the president tweeted.

On Sunday, Oprah Winfrey appeared in a segment on 60 Minutes where she interviewed a panel of people about Donald Trump’s first year of presidency. This didn’t sit well with the POTUS, who took to Twitter after the show’s airing to bash Oprah, calling her a “very insecure” person. According to Trump, Oprah’s questions and facts as the segment’s moderator were “biased” and false.

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes,” he wrote.

“The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect.”

According to CBS, last night’s 60 Minutes bit was a ” repeat experiment” to find out how a group of people with divided beliefs has remained close after their initial interview last year. The segment found out that despite being friends, the voters haven’t really changed much when it comes to their political views.

In the segment, Oprah Winfrey sat down with 14 voters from Michigan, half of whom voted for Donald Trump. These were the same individuals who Oprah previously interviewed last year. Sunday night’s follow-up discussion focused on what these citizens thought of Donald Trump’s first year in the White House.

When Oprah Winfrey asked those who voted for Donald Trump if they would choose him again in 2020, she got mostly an affirmative response. Trump supporters in the group said that they’re happy with the Trump administration so far.

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

“Yeah, my 401(k)’s up 35 percent. My house is up another $31,000, yes,” a voter replied.

“I feel like he cares more about me than the last president did. He cares about issues affecting my day-to-day life more. Like, the tax cuts. That’ll increase my bottom line,” said another.

On the other hand, Trump critics expressed their frustrations on the president’s performance. A Republican participant agreed that the country’s economy is doing great right now, but she vowed to never vote for Trump due to his temper and public persona.

“I believe that he does not have the temperament [to be president]. I do agree the economy is great, but I don’t agree that it is okay to tweet the way that he does, getting into a war with North Korea…I just want a president who cares more about American than his own ego,” the panelist shared.

Oprah Winfrey also touched on other issues such as the Me Too campaign and Trump’s sexual harassment allegations. At one point, the host commented that the president seemed to have avoided being dragged into the movement entirely.

“One person who hasn’t been touched by the movement is the president himself. During the campaign, we are all aware that some 20 women accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior. There was the Access Hollywood tape of course. What do you all think about that?”

Oprah Winfrey delivers a powerful speech while accepting an award at the 2018 Golden Globe Award in January. Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In his tweet, President Trump remarked that he would like Oprah Winfrey to run for the presidency in 2020. According to him, the celebrated TV personality would be “exposed and defeated” just like his other rivals.

“Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

Clamour for Oprah Winfrey to run for president started after her rousing 2018 Golden Globes speech. However, the media mogul recently told CBS that she has no plans to run for public office.

“I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it’s just not in my spirit. It’s not in my DNA,” Oprah stated.