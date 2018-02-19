Michael Jordan Stars In NBA All-Star Weekend

The G.O.A.T just turned 55 on Saturday and will be the host of next year's NBA All-Star Weekend.

Michael Jordan just turned 55 on Saturday; he celebrated his birthday in Bel-Air with friends over NBA All-Star weekend. The guest list was star-studded and equally stylish according to Esquire; guests were required to wear Jordan’s to the event. What better way to honor the former Chicago Bulls legend and the G.O.A.T. The former Bulls ace will be the host of next year’s All-Star weekend according to a tweet by Vincent Goodwill. The tweet by Goodwill says that Michael Jordan received the biggest cheer of the night by far during the 67th All-Star game in Los Angeles.

The 67th annual All-Star game was played in Los Angeles on Sunday; 24 NBA players participated in the game. This year’s games ditched the Eastern Conference vs Western Conference matchup. LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors each drafted a squad from the pool of All-Stars selected by a combination of fans, players, media members and coaches according to Bleacher Report. Team LeBron features stars such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Kyrie Irving, while Team Stephen has James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid.

Team LeBron defeated Team Steph by 148 – 145 after a thrilling game of basketball. James had 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists and several key plays down the stretch to secure the win and third All-Star Game MVP according to ESPN.

MJ comes to center court as the host for next year’s All-Star Weekend. Biggest cheer of the night by far. MJ just turned 55 a couple nights ago — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) February 19, 2018

The All-Star Weekend also included a celebrity All-Star Game on Friday. Team Lakers lost to Team Clippers by 75-66; Quavo from Migos scored 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. The one-third of the rap group Migos got his first MVP trophy in his first-ever Celebrity Game appearance according to Bleacher Report.

The 2018 All-Star weekend was a success, from the Celebrity Game to the actual All-Star game. Michael Jordan’s birthday in the mix and his appearance at center court was like the topping on the cake for many fans of the game. Some fans would have preferred to see the G.O.A.T in a jersey, according to a reply to Goodwill’s tweet, a user pointed out that MJ “Looks in playing shape too.” The host of next year’s All-Star weekend, Jordan, still looks in good shape but not good enough to still play at 55.