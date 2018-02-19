Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Went On A Post-Valentine Date To See ‘Hamilton,’ Cast Member Reveals

After a series of official outings, the engaged couple enjoyed a private evening to watch the London's West End musical.

Less than three months away from their wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been busy with royal duties. They were last publicly seen together on Feb. 13, when they toured Edinburgh Castle in Scotland. But over the weekend, the royal couple reportedly got to enjoy a quiet post-Valentine’s Day date to watch a performance of Hamilton at London’s West End. Leslie Garcia Bowman, a cast member of the musical, confirmed this in a tweet.

“Was an honour to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in to watch Hamilton West End last night!” the actor wrote in his tweet on Feb. 18.

Hamilton is an award-winning hip-hop musical first staged in the United States. According to Elle, Meghan Markle first saw the show on Broadway with her best friend, actress Priyanka Chopra. The former Suits star must have loved the play so much that she took her royal fiance to see the show at the Victoria Palace Theatre at London’s West End. The Daily Mail reported that a spokesperson for Victoria Palace Theatre also confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan’s “private visit.”

Hamilton tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States. Interestingly, the news site pointed out that there is a scene in the play where Prince Harry’s ancestor, King George III, is sarcastically criticized. History remembers the English monarch as the king who lost the American colonies during the American War of Independence in the late 1700s.

While it is unclear how Prince Harry reacted to the controversial scene, an audience member reportedly revealed that he and Meghan enjoyed the whole show.

“They seemed to love it and were applauding enthusiastically,” the insider told the Daily Mail.

Prior to their private date night, Prince Harry went on a solo official visit to Streetgames’ Fit and Fed program on Feb. 15. According to Kensington Palace, the program aims to provide children with sports activities and nutritious meals. The next day, the 33-year-old prince made another appearance sans his fiance at the England Rugby Team Open Training Session at Twickenham Stadium.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greet the crowd at Edinburgh, Scotland on Feb. 13. Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are more than excited to share their special day with the public. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the couple will have a carriage procession right after their wedding ceremony where people can wave and cheer for them as newlyweds.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement. They are very much looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public.”

The royal wedding will take place at noon on May 19 in St. George’s Chapel, in Windsor Castle.