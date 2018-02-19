Chelsea Rumors: Real Madrid Offers Gareth Bale And $140 Million For Eden Hazard, ‘Metro’ Reports

The Spanish powerhouse wants Chelsea's Eden Hazard, and would give up Gareth Bale and $140 million just to get him, according to 'Metro.'

Spanish giant Real Madrid has reportedly prepared a transfer package, including Gareth Bale and $140 million, to secure the signature of Chelsea star Eden Hazard this summer. The Belgium international has long been rumored to be in Real’s crosshairs since he won his first Premier League title with the Blues in 2015.

Hazard, who turned 27 last month, joined Chelsea in the summer of 2012 and has since been a key playmaker and goalscorer for the southwest London club, helping them win two English top flight titles in the last three years. He is currently playing his sixth season for the Blues and has accumulated 68 goals and 44 assists in 197 domestic appearances so far.

This has reportedly led to Los Blanco’s interest and the Spanish capital city club is said to be ready to give up one of their top goalscorers in Bale, as well as paying Chelsea’s asking price just to acquire Hazard.

The Daily Express reported that Real is “preparing to offer Gareth Bale plus £100 million ($140 million)” to Chelsea at the end of the season for their No. 1 summer transfer window target. The report noted that Hazard has been “stalling” to re-sign a new deal with the Blues, which was “interpreted as a clear sign” of his desire to leave the club.

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard. Alastair Grant / AP Images

According to the report, Hazard’s father, Thierry, had told a local newspaper in Belgium that his son “refused an extension of contract to be able, if necessary, to follow the interest of the Real.” His father then clarified that the La Liga side has not contacted his son, or his agents, yet for a possible transfer this summer.

Meanwhile, Metro reported that Hazard denied such rumors. The 5-foot-8 winger said that he has been linked to the Spanish club “every year,” but nothing has ever happened.

“Every year they talk about Real or PSG. And when I want to change clubs, I will. But at the moment I’m good where I am. I still have two years left on my contract. I feel very good over here. The fans love me, my family enjoys life over here. We will see.”

Meanwhile, Bale reportedly lost the interest of Real president Florentino Perez after failing to find more time on the pitch. After being hampered by various injuries for the past two seasons, the Welshman now finds himself on the second team of manager Zinedine Zidane, from being a regular starter beside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale. Aitor Alcalde / Getty Images

Bale has only appeared 22 times in competitions this season, scoring just nine goals in the process. Bale was a former world transfer record holder when he moved from English side Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 for $120 million.