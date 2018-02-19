‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: James And Mark Secretly Propose Final Four Deal To Nominated Houseguest

The former Nickelodeon star and the rocker decided to increase their security in the ‘CBB US’ house by attempting to seal a final four deal with two additional players in the game.

With Monday’s live Power of Veto (POV) challenge and subsequent eviction looming, Celebrity Big Brother houseguests are scrambling to tighten up allegiances to ensure safety. James Maslow and Mark McGrath have been close from the beginning of the series, and Sunday night, they decided they needed to make their alliance more secure by proposing a final four deal to an eviction nominee and his closest ally in the game.

Securing numbers is especially important in the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition house right now because tomorrow’s POV involves a twist, as reported by Buddy TV. The type of Veto that results is up to viewers who can vote until noon on Monday for the Diamond Veto, the VIP Veto, or the Spotlight Veto, according to CBS.

At around 5 p.m. Celebrity Big Brother house time, James and Mark proposed a final four deal to Ross Mathews, who was nominated for eviction alongside Brandi Glanville by Omarosa, who is the current Head of Household (HOH). They also wanted to ensure Ross could convince Marissa Jaret Winokur, Ross’ closest ally in the CBB US house, to join the alliance, reports Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates.

Almost 30 minutes later, Ross pulled Marissa aside and informed her about the final four plan proposed by James and Mark. Not long after, Marissa headed to one of the CBB US bedrooms to speak privately with James, according to Joker’s Updates. After listening to James’ pitch regarding the deal, Marissa told him she needed to think about it because she is currently in an alliance that includes Ariadna Gutierrez and feels bad about possibly betraying her.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

After James left the room, Marissa could be seen talking to herself on live feeds saying she would agree to the final four deal with James and Mark, but then break her word if Ross is kept safe Monday, according to Joker’s Updates.

By about 6:31 p.m. Ross seemed to be certain he and Marissa should accept the final four deal offered to them by James and Mark. He told her that if they didn’t agree, he would be the next evictee, reports Joker’s Updates.

When your favorite #BBCeleb Houseguest get nominated for eviction… pic.twitter.com/Rj6VGg5MAN — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 19, 2018

On live feeds, Marissa could be heard saying she felt as though she had no choice in the matter. Ross told her she definitely does have a choice, but whatever she decides, the conversation and her decision needed to remain a secret.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Celebrity Big Brother After Dark airs on PoP TV on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at midnight Eastern Time, Tuesday at 11 p.m. Eastern Time, and Friday at 1 a.m. Eastern Time.

Please check back often for more news and spoilers about Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother U.K., and Big Brother Canada.