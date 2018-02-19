NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Leaving GSW In 2019 To Search For Role As ‘Headliner,’ According To ‘Sporting News’

According to Sean Deveney of 'Sporting News,' Klay Thompson may consider leaving the Golden State Warriors in 2019 to become the main man with another team.

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson continues to be part of the rumor mill despite revealing his intention to stay with his current team. Thompson is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars in 2019 offseason where he will become an unrestricted free agent. Will he leave Golden State to become another team’s main guy?

Despite losing the top spot in the Western Conference, the Warriors are still the top favorite to win the NBA championship title this season. They currently have the most talented roster in the league and a starting lineup featuring four NBA All-Stars – Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. The creation of multiple super teams doesn’t threaten the Warriors at all as long as all of their key players are healthy.

However, keeping such players comes with a price. Last offseason, Curry got what he deserved when the Warriors signed him a five-year deal worth $201 million. Durant also brought home a huge amount of money but decided to take less to help the Warriors keep some of the players. In 2019, the Warriors will be needing to be creative again in bringing back one of their superstars – Klay Thompson.

Per Sportrac, Thompson is currently in the third year of the four-year deal he signed with the Warriors in 2015. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2019 and expected to demand a max contract. As everyone knows, the Warriors are already buried deep in the luxury tax hell. Lowballing the All-Star shooting guard may force him to entertain offers from other teams in 2019 free agency.

According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, there are speculations that Klay Thompson will consider leaving the Warriors to search for a role as a “headliner.”

“Thompson will be a free agent in 2019, and there is a glimmer of hope around the league that he’ll be looking to bolt his third-wheel spot with the Warriors by then in search of a role as a headliner.”

Thompson is one of the few role players in the league who has the ability to lead a team. After winning multiple championships as Warriors’ third wheel, the 29-year-old shooting guard may think that it’s time for him to search for a more challenging role. As Deveney noted, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to go after Thompson once he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2019. After trading Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers created enough salary cap space to sign two maximum-salaried players.

Klay Thompson is a Los Angeles native, and a previous Inquisitr report cited his interest in playing for his hometown team. Unfortunately, for Lakers fans, according to Mark Medina of the Mercury News, Thompson has already revealed his plan to retire as a Warrior. Thompson said he’s willing to do anything to stay in Golden State, hinting at the possibility that he could take less money in 2019 free agency. He also added that it’s still early to talk about his impending free agency.