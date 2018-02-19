Donald Trump Asked Mar-A-Lago Members If He Should Take Action On Gun Control, Reports ‘Washington Post’

President Trump is reportedly paying attention to the students protesting against gun violence and is asking Mar-a-Lago members what he should do, according to the 'Washington Post.'

Donald Trump allegedly asked Mar-a-Lago members about whether he should take an active stance on gun control. News of this comes from a Sunday report by the Washington Post. The president is said to be “closely monitoring” what surviving students of the Florida high school shooting are saying on cable news. Many of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland are speaking up after Wednesday’s massacre in which 17 people were killed and 14 injured after a former student opened fire. Trump visited wounded students at the hospital on Saturday and thanked first responders.

The president has been confronted with ongoing questions about what his answer is to gun control.

People who spoke with Trump on the matter told the Post that the president has been watching Florida students taking a stand against gun violence. Many appeared on morning news programs on Sunday to express their outrage at lawmakers for not coming together and getting something done regarding gun and mental health legislation. Now students are directly calling on Donald Trump to pave the way in making a difference.

According to the New York Post, the White House announced Sunday that it’ll host a “listening session” for students to discuss school safety measures. The session will be held next Wednesday, exactly one week after the school shooting. The special will be hosted by CNN‘s Jake Tapper and will have President Trump and politicians from both parties. They include Republicans Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio and Democrats Sen. Bill Nelson and Rep. Ted Deutch.

President Trump will discuss school safety with a group of state and local officials on Thursday, according to the report.

If Donald Trump surveyed Mar-a-Lago club members about their feelings on gun control, it’s a testament to the profound impact students are making in the tragedy’s aftermath. As the Inquisitr reported, one student in particular implored politicians to stop acting like children and be the adults they’re supposed to be.

David Hogg, a student journalist at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, appeared on several news outlets immediately after the shooting to urge lawmakers to get past their differences. Hogg said kids are dying while trying to get an education and it’s simply “unacceptable” to get used to school massacres. He also recorded footage of the Florida school shooting so that in case he died, the video would live to tell his story.