New Horror Movies 2018: Review Of The Monster Flick ‘Primal Rage: Bigfoot Reborn’

If you’re looking for movies with plenty of action and horror, and if you enjoy monster flicks, then look no further than Primal Rage: Bigfoot Reborn. Horror movies featuring a Sasquatch are usually more miss than hit, but littered with action, gore, humor, and a terrifying Bigfoot, this movie hits the mark. This 2018 feature marks the directorial debut of writer, producer, and special effects artist Patrick Magee (Spider-Man, AVP: Alien vs. Predator), and after they feast on Primal Rage, horror fans will likely crave more movies from this talented artist. The film stars Casey Gagliardi, Andrew Joseph Montgomery, Eloy Casados, and Marshal Hilton.

The movie follows a young married couple, Ashley (Gagliardi) and Max (Montgomery), on a road trip through the Pacific Northwest. It doesn’t take long before the couple are lost deep in the woods, and they look to an unpleasant group of locals for help. But when a monstrous creature starts stalking the group, being lost in the woods with this unsavory bunch is the least of the couple’s problems.

This film has a Predator-like essence, and many of the directional shots pay homage to the classic Schwarzenegger movie. But this has plenty of original ingredients that allow it to stand on its own. Like many monster movies, the film has its share of tongue-in-cheek moments (and horror fans often expect nothing less). But the cheesy humor doesn’t take away from the other scenes that are, at times, genuinely suspenseful.

Most of the cast deliver solid performances, and Marshal Hilton as B.D. (the local group’s leader) provides many show-stealing scenes. But like the title indicates, this film is really about the monster.

My film Primal Rage coming nationwide to a theater near you Feb 27 @7pm @fathomevents or @Fandango look for Primal Rage Bigfoot Reborn! pic.twitter.com/SvXQEIhMrl — Patrick Magee (@mageefx) February 16, 2018

Unlike other subgenres of horror movies, a monster flick only works when the featured creature’s appearance satisfies the audience. Movies centered on ghosts or a psychotic killer can get away with shadowy figures that move in the camera’s peripheral, allowing the viewer’s imagination to take over. But when genre fans seek a monster movie, they want to see the monster.

The Bigfoot featured in this horror gem won’t disappoint, and with lots of gory scenes featuring the beast shredding his prey, Magee isn’t gun-shy on showing off his monster. This is the Bigfoot that horror fans have been waiting for.

This satisfying horror film will be released nationwide for one night only on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

With plenty of cheesy goodness, action, and a terrifying monster that is sure to please genre fans, Primal Rage: Bigfoot Reborn is one of the most entertaining horror movies of 2018.