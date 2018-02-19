WWE News: The Real Reason Braun Strowman Became A Huge WWE Superstar

Strowman has become one of the main event players in the WWE for a very good reason.

Braun Strowman is an old-school WWE superstar. In an era where guys like Seth Rollins and AJ Styles can do almost anything in the ring, and pull off extraordinary moves, and compete in five-star matches every night, Strowman is a monster, or as he calls himself, the last of a dying breed. The amazing thing is that this entire WWE career almost didn’t happen for the Monster Among Men. While it was slow going when Bray Wyatt introduced him into the Wyatt Family on Monday Night Raw with little notice and no expectations, Strowman is now one of the top stars in the entire WWE. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Strowman explained how he became a superstar in the WWE.

Mark Henry Led Braun Strowman To The WWE

While it seemed like Braun Strowman might never get past the level of a big man seconding another superstar, Mark Henry faced a similar problem when he joined the WWE. The former powerlifting champion signed a contract with the WWE and ended up in a stable with Farooq and The Rock, and mostly played second-fiddle to bigger stars.

The early part of Henry’s career saw him look very green and struggle to make an impact. However, Henry worked hard, studied professional wrestling, and soon became a solid hand and an eventual world champion. While Henry’s career is pretty much over with, he still works for the WWE and he was the man to discover another strongman competitor in Braun Strowman.

According to Strowman, the real reason that he is a WWE superstar is Mark Henry. Braun said that he first met Henry in 2010 while he was an amateur, and he introduced himself as a fan of the WWE. He said the two became friends and he was able to get the WWE looking at him.

Lukas Schulze / Getty Images

Braun Strowman Improving In The WWE

Braun Strowman seemed to come from nowhere when he made his Monday Night Raw debut in the Wyatt Family. While he did little in NXT, Strowman did train a lot in developmental and that included working on his character. Braun joked that there are few people in the WWE who are less like the character they play then he is, saying he is actually a “fun, easy going guy.”

Braun Strowman watched his career stall a few times, with two different WrestleMania plans canceled on him in 2016 and 2017 before he finally settled into the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in that latter event. However, he is now a major star in the WWE and has competed in two different Universal Championship matches against Brock Lesnar.

This is because Braun Strowman took the chance that Mark Henry helped him receive with the WWE and set out to become the best in the world. He said that is the only reason to do anything like this, and he won’t stop working until people recognize him as the best the WWE has to offer.