The Health Benefits Of An Apple Cider Vinegar Detox

Apple cider vinegar could help you stay in good shape.

Detoxification is one way of removing toxins in your body. It cleanses your body and kills bacteria, resulting in a lower risk of developing diseases as well as other benefits. One of the most effective detoxification processes that you could do is an apple cider vinegar detox.

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) made from apple cider, which is a raw apple juice, does not undergo a filtration process to remove sediments. First, apples are washed, cut, and turned into a mash. Then, it is put onto wooden racks and a hydraulic press squeezes the layers of pulp, wrapped in cloth. The juice then flows into refrigerated tanks, according to Eagle News Network.

Meanwhile, in making the ACV detox, you have to use the raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar that still has the “mother,” which contains enzymes, minerals, and probiotics. These compounds provide health benefits.

The ACV detox drink includes 1 to 2 tablespoons of ACV with 8 ounces of water. You may also add apple juice, lemon juice, cinnamon, ginger and cayenne pepper to your ACV drink. However, these are optional.

Medical News Today shared the following potential health benefits of apple cider vinegar detox.

Regulates Blood Sugar

One significant advantage of ACV is it controls and manages blood sugar level. A past study indicates that drinking less than 1 ounce of ACV drink with a high-carb meal resulted in more stable glucose levels for people with pre-diabetes and diabetes compared to those who took a placebo drink. In another study, participants who consumed 2 tablespoons of ACV and a cheese snack had lower blood sugar levels upon waking. The experts theorized that the acetic acid in the ACV alleviates the level at which the body converts carbohydrates into sugar.

Apple Cider Vinegar – 6 Amazing Health Benefits Of Drinking It! via @Lybrate https://t.co/KEtTMzEUFy — shailendra prasadsin (@SPrasadsin) February 19, 2018

Weight Loss

ACV could aid in weight loss. In a 2007 study, the researchers gave 10 people with type 1 diabetes a cup of water with two tablespoons of ACV. The results showed that the people who took the ACV had slower rates of gastric emptying, which would make them feel full. This process could reduce food intake, resulting in weight loss.

Other ACV detox drink benefits include the following:

Reduces high cholesterol

Reduces acid reflux and heartburns

Boosts the immune system

Improves digestion

Relieves cold symptoms and seasonal allergies

Lowers blood pressure

Healing skin conditions

Provides enzymes to the body

Experts advise drinking the ACV with a glass of water. Be reminded, too, that ACV could interact with some medications or supplements. These include insulin and diuretics. For those who are taking drugs, consult your doctor first before drinking ACV. Also, no evidence yet if the regular use of ACV is entirely safe.