Kristen Stewart And Stella Maxwell Engage In Couple Activities As Robert Pattinson Rumors Rage On

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell sustain their relationship in the midst of Robert Pattinson rumors.

Last week, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have been in the rumor mill for reuniting, albeit over light beverages. Whether that actually took place or not, it looks like the 27-year-old actress and her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, are steady as ever. They have now been dating for over a year and it looks like they are enjoying all the moments they get to spend together, no matter what the rumors are in terms of their exes.

Personal Shopper actress has been relatively quiet the past few weeks after releasing one of her new movies at the Sundance Film Festival. Considering that most of the year, she has to commit to various movie project, she is currently investing her down time in her relationship. The Victoria’s Secret model, who also just completed her New York Fashion Week appearances, also seemed more than happy to be relaxing with Kristen.

“[O]n Saturday [Stella] stepped out with girlfriend Kristen Stewart, who decided to show off her own lithe limbs during an outing in Los Angeles,” reports Daily Mail. “The 27-year-old Twilight star definitely gave her model girlfriend a run for her money, as she opted for a pair of tiny light-wash denim shorts that showcased her porcelain legs.”

Looking fashionable, the pair was seen grocery shopping, picking up a few items so they can continue spending their time at home.

The fact that Kristen and Stella looked at home in each other showed that the rumors about Twilight actress reuniting with her ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, unlikely. Just a few days before Valentine’s Day, Robert and Kristen were “spotted hanging out together,” by eagle-eyed fans.

“It’s taken a long time to get there, but Rob and Kristen are finally friends again,” a source close to Rob said to the Hollywood Life. “[…] Rob still has a lot of love and respect for Kristen, but it’s evolved from romantic feelings into a deep friendship.”

Great Rumor: Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Were Spotted Together at a L.A. Bar

https://t.co/GZVMHOmRnP — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) February 13, 2018

Even if they did catch up, it seems like neither actors were interested in sparking romantic feelings for each other. Despite the fact that the 31-year-old British actor is single, after breaking up with FKA twigs in 2017, it sounded like he was prioritizing getting on good terms.

The single life has not been too bad for Good Time actor. He was seen getting back into shape on an Antiguan beach, wearing mustard yellow jeans on the red carpet and rumored to be hanging out with multiple women. Katy Perry has been the strongest contender for his affection, but they have not made their relationship public.

Robert Pattinson's body is looking better than ever in these photos from his shirtless beach workout! https://t.co/o71G3smEqz — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 5, 2018

“Katy would dive into a relationship with Rob in seconds, but she feels she is in Rob’s friend zone,” a source told Hollywood Life. “And she is right because Rob is scared to pull the trigger because he doesn’t want to get into a full relationship with the possibility to make things complicated and maybe end up losing a lifelong friend if they were to break up.”

Neither Robert Pattinson nor Kristen Stewart has been nominated for this year’s Oscars.