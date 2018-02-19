After Toy Story Land Opens This Summer, Disney’s Hollywood Studios Will Have Extra Magic Hours Everyday

Those visiting Walt Disney World this summer will have extra time to enjoy Toy Story Land.

On Friday, the Disney-loving world finally found out the opening date for Toy Story Land and they’re going to get a lot more time to enjoy it than originally expected. Now, it is known that the new land will open on June 30 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and you can bet anything that it is going to be crowded for quite a long time. To try and help ease the rush, Walt Disney World is going to give Extra Magic Hours every single day at the park for at least a month after the land opens.

Last year, Disney did it for Pandora – The World of Avatar at Animal Kingdom after its opening over Memorial Day weekend. Throughout the rest of the summer, DAK had Extra Magic Hours every single evening for those staying at a Walt Disney World Resort and it did help a bit with some of the crowds.

Obviously, that example proved to be quite successful and Disney’s Hollywood Studios learned from it and hopes it proves to be just as successful. By looking at the hours on the official website of Walt Disney World, things have been updated and guests will have a lot more time to visit Toy Story Land throughout July.

Danny Cox

Toy Story Land opens on June 30, 2018, and the park will have regular hours of 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. for that day. After that, though, things change up a bit as Disney’s Hollywood Studios will have Extra Magic Hours of some kind – morning or evening – for every single day on July.

Throughout July, DHS will be open for regular hours of 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. with morning Extra Magic Hours 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. each day. Every Friday throughout the month, the park will also have evening Extra Magic Hours from 10 p.m. until 12 a.m.

As of now, those daily Extra Magic Hours come to an end at the conclusion of July. Depending on how crowds are for Toy Story Land, it’s possible that Disney could end up extending them through August or beyond, but that remains to be seen.

Judging by the online reaction to the opening date of Toy Story Land being released, things are going to be quite busy at Walt Disney World this summer. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is undergoing a lot of changes and it will be extremely different soon, but it all has to start somewhere. Come June 30, those changes start with Andy’s backyard and daily Extra Magic Hours through most of the summer so you can have additional time to be a toy.