Melania Trump Told, ‘You’re Being Humiliated,’ And ‘Get Out Now’ By Adoring Twitter Fans

Comments left on a tweet from Melania Trump have gotten 'cruel.'

It appears that Melania Trump may have opened the floodgates with a rare tweet she posted over the weekend. It also seems as if she unintentionally opened up a platform for some “haters” attempting to outdo one another when it comes to cruelty. Someone has even posted disturbing pictures on Melania’s tweet claiming they are images of the first lady. As some Twitter users are saying, this is a “disgrace.”

In a tweet, Melania celebrated “Random Act of Kindness Day” and asked that folks practice being kind to each other. Then it happened. Besides people telling her to start at home with Donald Trump, those who appear to be her fans are asking her to flee her situation. On Melania’s tweet, people are telling her what a beautiful person she is, inside and out, and they are asking questions like what does Trump “have on you” and “are you bound by a contract?”

“I encourage everyone to test the power of kindness on #RandomActsofKindnessDay. It’s an opportunity to teach our children the importance of taking care of one another,” Melania’s tweet said. But many ignored what she was saying and used the opportunity of being able to comment on one of Melania’s rare tweets to plot her path to freedom. Many see Melania as being humiliated after the accusations about her husband emerged suggesting he has had multiple affairs.

These were seen as just rumors and she-said, he-said accusations. But when Trump’s lawyer admitted to paying off an adult film star while Trump was at the end of his campaign, this added more fuel to the fire of humiliating accusations spinning around Melania Trump’s husband, as reported by the BBC News. To add insult to injury, the adult film star, Stormy Daniels, reports through her representative that she is now free to tell her story because the non-disclosure clause is null and void since Trump’s lawyer made this public knowledge, according to the Post.

Andrew Harnik / AP Images

While there are “haters” who posted on Melania’s tweets, as some of the other Twitter users are calling them, there are a good number of people who seem to be looking out for Melania’s well being. They offered suggestions to the first lady as she weathers the storm of these accusations. Some of those commenting see Melania married to an alleged “cheater,” as they have referred to Trump on Twitter. Some of those tweets telling Melania to flee are seen below.

Why oh why do you stay? — John ???????? (@MrJnow) February 18, 2018

Why haven’t you left @flotus? Are you bound by a contract? You’re being humiliated, the #worldiswatching #StormyAffair Take care of yourself, be kind to yourself. It’s important. #divorce — NoMeansNo (@ImpeachRacist) February 18, 2018

When will you file for divorce? What does Blotus have on you? A few naked pics we haven't seen? You could get everything in front of a jury. "Boy talk" — Darby (@jamesalandarby) February 18, 2018

Melania, you have ALL the power in the relationship now! He can't afford to have his wife walk out on him right now. Tell him you'll leave if he doesn't renegotiate the prenup. Ask for a big settlement and a quiet divorce after his time in the white house is over. — Suzy Green (@suzygreen) February 18, 2018

Is it really worth it Melania? You can probably still save yourself if you get out now. — K Lo (@KevyinNashville) February 18, 2018