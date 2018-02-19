Former Adult Star On Donald Trump’s Alleged Affairs: ‘Stormy Daniels Is Not The Only One’

Aurora Snow, who is now a contributor for the 'Daily Beast,' claimed that Trump might have had an affair with more than one adult film star.

Aurora Snow, a former adult film star, told MSNBC that Stormy Daniels is not the only adult star with whom President Trump might have had an affair with during his marriage with Melania.

Snow is a former adult film star, who now writes about the sex industry and women’s issues for the Daily Beast. She was speaking with host Alex Witt about the L.A. Times‘ editorial, which criticized the lack of public outrage after the New Yorker published accounts alleging that President Trump had another affair with a former Playboy model, Karen McDougal.

According to McDougal’s handwritten notes, her sexual trysts with Trump took place soon after Melania gave birth to Barron Trump, which is also the time when adult star Stormy Daniels is believed to have had an affair with Trump. Strikingly, McDougal claims that her encounters with Trump took place at a Lake Tahoe golf tournament, the same venue where Daniels is believed to have met Trump for the first time.

McDougal further claimed that she was unable to come out with the story because of her agreement with National Enquirer, which had bought the rights to the story, but never published it. It’s a practice widely followed in the tabloid world to cut off stories, called “Catch and Kill.” McDougal claimed the MeToo movement gave her the strength to speak out anyway.

Trump denies both allegations, despite a recent admission by his lawyer, Michael Cohen, that he had paid Daniels to not divulge secrets just before the presidential election.

Snow tried to draw parallels between the accounts of the two women, pointing out that the timelines, venues, and even their sexual encounters share many similarities. She pointed to the fact that both women were seemingly wooed by Trump on the pretext of recruiting them for his reality TV show, The Apprentice.

“There are quite a bit of similarities down to the place that they were, down to the money that was offered, they have very similar descriptions,” Snow said.

When pressed by Witt if she believed the stories of the two women, Snow simply stated: “Where there is smoke, there is fire.”

Witt continued to try and get more out of the former adult star, asking her if Trump had some sort of a reputation among members of the adult film world.

“There are certainly other people in the adult film world who have had experiences,” Snow said.