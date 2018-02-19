Justin Bieber Is Not ‘Ready’ To Propose To Selena Gomez, According To ‘Gossip Cop’

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship has been hit by rumors that Bieber is ready to get down on one knee and propose to the “Bad Liar” singer. As the Inquisitr previously reported, online tabloid Hollywood Life (HL) recently published an article stating that Justin was prepared to marry Selena. They claim that if it was up to Justin, he and Gomez would already be engaged. But celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop (GC) is on the case, and their judgment is that this story is nothing but fake news.

As Gossip Cop notes, Justin Bieber launched an online campaign a couple years ago where he urged his fans to help him shut down Hollywood Life. In an Instagram post, he called the website “untruthful and hurtful” and asked his followers to spam the site. The hashtag “#hollywoodlifeisgarbage” started trending on Twitter soon after, The Independent reported at the time. It seemed like the campaign had some effect because, according to The Independent, stories about Justin Bieber started disappearing from Hollywood Life.

So, given the “Sorry” singer’s rocky history with the webloid, it’s hard to believe that anyone from his camp would speak to the outlet, Gossip Cop says. Hollywood Life has also peddled versions of this story before. According to GC, they published an article last December which claimed that Gomez and Bieber were planning to elope to Mexico, Barbados, or Hawaii. But in this new article about Justin being “ready” to propose, they make no mention of their previous elopement story.

Gossip Cop has debunked stories from Hollywood Life this year as well. The site previously published an article about the couple’s Valentine’s celebrations, claiming that they planned to get together before February 14. HL’s alleged source said they were going to meet up at a luxury resort for a couple of nights. But Gossip Cop says they checked with their sources in the Justin and Selena camp and they did not confirm the story.

Justin Bieber’s public campaign against the site, and Gossip Cop’s repeated debunking of their stories about Bieber and Selena makes it easy to question the validity of any stories about them published by Hollywood Life.