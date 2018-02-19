NBA Rumors: Suns Could Snag DeAndre Jordan In Free Agency This Summer, According To ‘Bleacher Report’

The Suns could pursue the last of the Clippers' former Big Three in the upcoming free agency period, according to 'Bleacher Report.'

Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan has been the subject of many trade rumors prior to the NBA trade deadline earlier this month. While the deadline has passed and he is compelled to spend the rest of the season with the Clippers, there are still rumors that he could leave the squad via free agency this summer.

Jordan, 29, has a player option at the end of the season and all signs are saying that he would choose to find a different team in July. In an ESPN interview post-deadline, the one-time NBA All-Star said that he just wants to be “somewhere” where he is wanted, indicating that everything is not well in Clipper-land. The prior trades of his former Big Three co-members, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, may have affected Jordan’s desire to stay in L.A.

After the ESPN reporter asked him if he felt wanted by the Clippers, Jordan asked back “what do you think?” The reporter said “I don’t know” and he replied, “me neither. I don’t know.”

Jordan has been playing well this season, averaging 11.8 points, 15.0 rebounds (second-best in the NBA), 1.4 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 32.2 minutes per game in 51 games for head coach Doc Rivers. He continued to be effective even with Griffin’s departure, producing 11.0 points and 16.6 boards per game since then despite all the rumors surrounding his future in Los Angeles.

DeAndre Jordan: "I don't know" if I feel wanted by Clippers https://t.co/4phLTdOcGF pic.twitter.com/pFRHch4TF4 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 10, 2018

Indeed, rumors abound that a potential free-agency split could be forthcoming for Jordan and the Clippers this summer.

Bleacher Report’s Paul Kasabian reported that the Phoenix Suns have emerged as a probable destination for the former Texas A&M standout.

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (left) dunks as Suns big man Alex Len watches. Chris Carlson / AP Images

Kasabian said that Jordan “could be a good fit” in head coach Jay Triano’s system, who already employs three competent scorers in Devin Booker, Josh Jackson, and T.J. Warren. He would be a better complement to Marquese Chriss up front with the 35-year-old Tyson Chandler already in the twilight of his career while backup Alex Len is expected to be let go in free agency as well.

Jordan’s defense, rebounding, and ability to run with the guards on offense would give the Suns a huge boost. His effectiveness in playing off the ball would be an advantage to the young squad as well, Kasabian noted.