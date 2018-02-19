‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Ariadna Determines HOH Has Secret Deal To Evict Nominated Target

The former Miss Colombia is a stealth 'CBB US' player, who gathers information from other houseguests by being quiet and listening intently.

Some may see Ariadna Gutierrez as a demure Celebrity Big Brother houseguest, who avoids drama and does not get involved in any major conflicts. In actuality, the former Miss Colombia can be seen on live feeds moving stealthily around the CBB US abode, gathering information to use for her game. As such, Ariadna revealed to another cast member on Saturday night that she has figured out the current Head of Household (HOH) has a secret deal with two other houseguests to evict one of the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition cast mates now sitting on the chopping block.

It should be noted that just days ago, live feed spoilers revealed that the new HOH is Omarosa, who won a lengthy BBCeleb endurance challenge. She chose to nominate Ross Mathews and Brandi Glanville for eviction.

On Saturday, at approximately 8:06 p.m. CBB US house time, Ariadna approached Marissa Jaret Winokur, revealing she’d figured out that Omarosa made a deal with both James Maslow and Mark McGrath to ensure Ross is evicted from the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition game, reports Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates.

About 30 minutes later, Marissa and Ross were alone in the storage room. According to Joker’s Updates, this is when Marissa decided to tell Ross about the secret eviction deal Ariadna had revealed to her. The two allies decided they would try to garner information from Mark by grilling him about the deal.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

On Sunday, at about 2:24 p.m., Mark and James began discussing their options while working out in the Celebrity Big Brother gym. They debated, reports Joker’s Updates, on blindsiding Omarosa by making a final four deal with Marissa and Ross.

On live feeds, James noted that the “tricky part” of such a final four deal would be convincing Ross to vote out Marissa when the time came to do so. Mark opined that Ross is a gamer and won’t have a problem voting Marissa out as gameplay. James asked if Mark thought it would be difficult for Marissa to vote out Ross, and Mark simply shut down the conversation by saying he believed the two men were “speculating too much.”

James and Mark finally decided they should just keep quiet about any deals or alliances because the Power of Veto (POV) competition had not yet been played and will determine if one of the nominated houseguests is saved from the eviction block. They asserted it is in their best interest to stay on HOH Omarosa’s good side to ensure neither one of them becomes a replacement nominee should Ross or Brandi be saved by the POV.

In addition, this week there is a POV twist dictated by America’s vote, as previously reported by Buddy TV, so any strategizing and secret deal-making that houseguests engage in this week might just be futile.

Just one more day! Vote now for which POV you want the #BBCeleb Houseguests to play during the next Live Veto competition: https://t.co/JGN402hElO pic.twitter.com/ytniMZxrbF — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 18, 2018

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Celebrity Big Brother After Dark airs on PoP TV on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at midnight Eastern Time, Tuesday at 11 p.m. Eastern Time, and Friday at 1 a.m. Eastern Time.

