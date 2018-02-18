Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux: Jen Not Upset Over Justin And Naomi Watts, Pair’s Truth Stated [Debunked]

The recent joint statement which has shocked fans and entertainment industry buffs, made by Jennifer Aniston and her husband of two years, Justin Theroux, has now resulted in rumors surfacing because of the tabloids’ attempts to determine why the couple has called it quits. As Jen and Justin noted in the said joint statement, anything other than what the couple has shared, cannot be taken as fact.

“Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another,” the pair conveyed in the statement, as CNN reminds.

Therefore, the recent claims made that Aniston became upset over Theroux’s closeness with actress Naomi Watts at an event last year are not to be believed and have been recently debunked by sources who are close to the estranged couple.

The recent rumor has resurfaced since Jen and Justin announced they have split, and it was based on a 2017 claim that involved Jen being “upset” over Justin Theroux hugging Naomi Watts.

The Daily Mail has recycled the fabrication from the tabloid the National Enquirer, falsely stating words of a supposed source -“Jennifer was far from happy when her husband was snapped hugging his close friend Naomi Watts in January last year.”

The claim was debunked at the time and has once again been debunked by Gossip Cop. The rumor has been recycled to suggest a catapult to the stars’ “$170 million divorce,” but is not to be believed.

Naomi Watts takes in London Fashion Week amid controversy over hug with Justin Theroux that left Jennifer Aniston… – Daily Mail https://t.co/kZE7ffHDNj pic.twitter.com/zR18EkhVP9 — Global Fashion News (@entrepreneur16z) February 18, 2018

The estranged couple made it clear in their statement that they have been separated since last year and have chosen this point to come forward so that the facts are made clear before too much tabloid speculation warps Jen and Justin’s truth.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux first met back in 2011 on the set of the film Wanderlust and have been married since 2015. Aniston had been married once before to actor Brad Pitt. The couple split in 2005 after five years of marriage. Justin’s marriage to Jen Aniston was his first. In their announcement, the pair did not give a reason for their separation yet have made it clear that they will remain great friends moving forward.