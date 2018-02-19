Live-Action Remake Of Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ Will Use Only Four Songs From Animated Film’s Soundtrack

There will be even more differences than voice changes in the remake of Disney's "The Lion King."

The Walt Disney Company is enjoying major success with the live-action remakes of its animated classics, but fans need to be prepared by knowing they won’t always be the same. Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and The Jungle Book had some slight differences here and there, but the live-action remake of The Lion King could end up being the most different of all. That is especially evident now that it is known that a lot of the original soundtrack will not be used.

A lot of fans don’t believe that the animated Disney classics need to be remade in any way, but the good thing is that they don’t really have to affect them. Those that are determined to only love the original films can do that while those willing to give the remakes a chance, can do that too.

Disney has gone out of its way to make sure that the live-action (CGI) version of The Lion King will be a sure hit. It has a voice cast that includes Donald Glover, Beyonce, Chiwetel Eijofor, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, Billy Eichner, the return of James Earl Jones, and many others, but it won’t have all of your favorite songs.

According to an interview Sir Elton John recently did with The Sun, he revealed that only four songs from the animated soundtrack will be in the new film.

Disney

If Sir Elton John is to be believed, he’s working on a brand new end credits song with Beyonce for The Lion King. That is exciting, but the idea that Scar’s “Be Prepared” won’t be in the film is something that is going to disappoint a lot of people.

“They need to have a new end credits song. There’s going to be four of our songs in the film, from the original – ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight,’ ‘Hakuna Matata,’ ‘I Just Can’t Wait To Be King,’ and ‘Circle of Life.'” “And then there will be an end, closing song, and we’ve been speaking to Beyonce’s people and hopefully Tim (Rice) and I and her can cook up something. That’s going out in 2019 as well. And it will be great to work with her. So we will see.”

With Beyonce set to voice Nala, it is not surprising that Disney would want her to work on the soundtrack as well.

Hearing that they will be using “only” four songs is not as bad of a thing as imagined as the soundtrack didn’t have a lot of others. Aside from “Be Prepared,” the rest of the soundtrack was primarily the score which was presented by Hans Zimmer.

The Lion King is certainly is going to hit theaters in the summer of 2019 and it’s hard to think that it won’t be a success. With a huge cast of iconic actors and actresses, Disney is going all out in making sure that it is a hit. Sir Elton John and Beyonce will surely bring forth some amazing music, but is it really The Lion King if Scar doesn’t sing “Be Prepared”?