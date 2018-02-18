WWE Rumors: WWE Interested In Signing Huge NFL Star, Says Dave Meltzer

The WWE has just signed Ronda Rousey and might have another huge name coming in.

The WWE made a huge move this year when they signed former UFC women’s champion Ronda Rousey to join the company. Rousey made her debut at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event and made it clear that she was coming to WrestleMania 34. Rousey will reportedly sign her contract with Monday Night Raw at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view next week. However, with Rousey coming to the WWE, there is another huge sports star that might be on his way to the promotion as well. According to Dave Meltzer (via Bleacher Report), the WWE would consider offering New England Patriots’ star Rob Gronkowski a contract if he retires from the NFL.

Rob Gronkowski And His NFL Future

Rob Gronkowski has said that he wants to possibly retire from the NFL. Gronkowski has suffered many injuries over the years, including messing up his knee and last season suffering a concussion that took him out for some games at the end of the season, including the AFC Championship game.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Gronkowski said that he will look at his future and will sit down in a matter of weeks and see where he is at and if he wants to return to the NFL at all. The rumors from the New England Patriots indicate that the injuries are catching up with the tight end, who has suffered through back injuries since college.

While Rob Gronkowski will give up money if he retires from the Patriots, as he is still owed $17 million over the next two years, he will likely make a nice amount of money if he goes to Hollywood, which Gronkowski said is a goal. At the age of 28, both Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and Sylvester Stallone have told Gronk that he has a future in Hollywood if he wants one.

Rob Gronkowski could also add a nice payday if he signs with the WWE. One of his family friends, Mojo Rawley, already wrestles in the WWE. Gronkowski appeared at WrestleMania 33 when he jumped the rails and helped Mojo win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Mark Humphrey / AP Images

As a fan of professional wrestling, Rob Gronkowski has said that he has an interest in getting into a WWE ring to compete. The question is whether he wants it enough to sign a contract.

Comparisons To Ronda Rousey’s WWE Contract

The report indicates that the WWE would consider giving Rob Gronkowski a contract similar to the one they gave Ronda Rousey. According to previous reports, the Rousey contract will have her focus her main attention on her wrestling career, but she can still do outside commitments as well.

The difference is that the WWE will have a say in what those outside endeavors are. If Rob Gronkowski wants to be a movie star, which is something Ronda Rousey has also succeeded in, he will be able to do so even if he signs with the WWE as long as they have a say in when and what projects he takes on.