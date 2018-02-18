Parents Capture The Last Time Their Young Child With ‘Childhood Alzheimer’s Disease’ Says ‘I Love You’ [Video]

It is something that the North Carolina parents hope no other family ever has to face. They continue to campaign for research to find their daughter's cure. See the video of their precious daughter.

Elise and Dave Esposito were able to capture the last time their 8-year-old daughter, who suffers from “childhood Alzheimer’s disease” say “I love you.” It is something they hope no other parent ever has to experience.

Keira Esposito was diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes fatal brain damage in 2015. The syndrome is often called “childhood Alzheimer’s disease.” The cause of the disorder is an enzyme deficiency, which means that the young child cannot break down the waste products in her body.

According to Inside Edition, Keira’s parents captured the special “I love you” on video, but they had no idea that it would be the last time they would hear her talk.

“As a parent [you] know the firsts, the first time they take the first step, the first words they say, you know you record those dates, you know you can play those back,” Dave Esposito said.

“You never know or expect when the last time they’re going to say something is and we just feel amazing and really lucky that we captured the last time she said it on film.”

Up to 70 percent of children diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome die before the age of 15. It is a statistic that scares Keira’s parents daily. Since Keira’s parents captured the video of her saying “I love you,” her condition has worsened.

Two parents captured the last time their daughter, who has "childhood Alzheimer's," was able to say "I love you." https://t.co/3gLNHLb5Ls pic.twitter.com/W0myE4jM3k — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) February 18, 2018

Keira cannot speak now and eventually will lose the ability to walk and eat. Her parents want to focus on enjoying the time they have left with her. The parents explained that Keira is their whole world and she brings them joy every day. Elise Esposito admitted that they don’t often watch the video of the last time they filmed Keira speaking.

Elise said that Keira can usually let them know her needs in a nonverbal way. However, sometimes it’s a guessing game what she needs.

“It really quickly becomes a guessing game and even detective work and that is really both scary and incredibly frustrating as her mother to deal with that on a daily basis.”

The parents partnered up with Cure Sanfilippo Foundation to raise money for research and awareness by sharing their daughter’s story. They believe that a cure is out there for their daughter’s terminal illness.

Elise shared that Keira’s diagnosis changed every aspect of their lives. They once were private people, but Keira’s struggle has forced them to go public to share her story to raise awareness