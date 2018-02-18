Nikolas Cruz Allegedly Repeatedly Threatened To Kill His Ex’s New Boyfriend According To ‘Daily Mail’

While making use of racist and homophobic slurs, the Florida shooter reportedly attacked and threatened to kill 17-year-old Enea Sabadini.

In the wake of a tragic mass shooting in Florida on Wednesday that left 17 people dead, new and harrowing details about the gunman continue to emerge.

Earlier this week Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old Parkland resident, walked into his former school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, and fired a barrage of rounds from a semiautomatic AR-15 rifle he had bought last year. Seventeen people were killed in the attack, while another four victims remain in a stable condition at local medical facilities.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Cruz had allegedly been displaying violent and aggressive behavior for months before the deadly attack.

Seventeen-year-old Enea Sabadini reportedly dated Cruz’s ex-girlfriend shortly after she had broken things off with the gunman. According to Sabadini, Cruz subjected him to months of harassment before the massacre. Sabadini recalls being physically attacked by Cruz on two separate occasions, and adds that he also received death threats from the shooter.

“I’m going to f***ing kill you. I am going to shoot you dead,” read one of the messages according to Sabadini. In another, Cruz simply wrote: “I’m going to watch you bleed.”

It is further alleged that Cruz made use of homophobic and racial slurs while addressing Sabadini. Words like “fa***t” and “n****r” reportedly rolled off of the accused’s tongue. Sabadini says Cruz also targeted the fact that he is of Hispanic descent.

“You underground hispanic wall jumper, ill [sic] will f***ing destroy you.”

Chillingly, Cruz later sent a message assuring Sabadini that he had “no idea what I’m capable of,” together with an image of multiple weapons.

Following a few months of little to no contact, Sabadini alleged that Cruz started targeting him again after he broke up with Cruz’s ex. The pair were reportedly involved in a brawl outside their school which resulted in both of them being suspended for a time.

Meanwhile, Sabadini claims to have alerted school authorities to the fact that Cruz – who had since been expelled – had been sending him threats.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Further horrific details have come to light since the massacre, including reports that Cruz struggles with mental health problems and allegedly has a long history of violent and abusive behavior.

Moreover, according to the story in the Daily Mail, Cruz had been reported to authorities on previous occasions, but no action was taken against him. He also reportedly managed to purchase his firearms despite being on a police watch list.

Nikolas Cruz’s ex-girlfriend declined to comment on this story.