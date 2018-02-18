Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s Husband, Personally Invites LGBTQ People To His Church Following Controversy

The TLC star may have gotten kicked off of 'Counting On' due to bashing trans star, Jazz Jennings.

Derick Dillard was rumored to have been kicked off the reality show Counting On for firing judgement at fellow star, Jazz Jennings, because she is transgender. However, the reality star is now welcoming any and all LGBTQ people to come join him at his home church in Arkansas.

The reality star’s brush with controversy started when he tweeted that he was upset TLC not only broadcast the Duggar family, but also broadcast I Am Jazz, a show that depicts a transgender teenager’s journey. Derick deliberately misgendered Jazz, who was assigned male at birth but lives as a female, calling her a “him” and stating that her parents were “bad people” for allowing her to transition as a minor. He also stated that “transgender is a myth” and that God assigns gender. He went as far as to say that he could really want to be Nepalese, but no amount of wishing would change the fact that he is American.

When faced with an outpour of anger from TLC viewers, the network let fans know that Derick was no longer part of the series. However, Derick says that he and Jill Duggar left the show of their own volition, not because they were fired. Instead, he says, they are working on missionary work through Cross Church in Arkansas. This has also been criticized heavily due to the fact that Derick and Jill have asked fans for money in order to fund their endeavors.

I want to personally invite any LGBTQ person & anyone else who would like to come with my family and me to church next Sunday. See you there! 🙂 Please join us at 11:30

2801 McMillan Road

Fayetteville, AR

(on the corner of I-49 and Wedington) — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) February 18, 2018

Several fans took umbrage with Derick’s invitation, with one even throwing his words back at him in the comments section of his post. According to Derick Dillard, however, his issue was with TLC and not with Jazz herself, despite deliberately misgendering her publicly.

Derick was asked by multiple followers if he and Jill Duggar welcome LGBTQ members into their church or if they will pray for them to change. He evaded the specific question and simply said that everyone was welcome at the church. Another fan asked if he accepted them as they are without judgement into the church, but he did not respond.

Despite Derick’s numerous awkward media moments, Jill Duggar Dillard has made a point to continue to let her followers know how amazing of a father he is and that he is a wonderful partner and husband.