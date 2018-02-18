‘Teen Mom 2’ Briana DeJesus Tweets Photos Of Her New Body After Plastic Surgery Makeover

The reality star shows off all of her new curves after her Dr. Miami spree.

Fans who keep up with the Teen Mom 2 drama are already aware that Briana DeJesus had massive amounts of work done on her body courtesy of Dr. Miami. The star allowed him to show off her procedure via social media, hoping to entice further clients into his office.

Briana DeJesus isn’t ashamed of having a body overhaul after having her youngest daughter, Stella, as she has tweeted about the ups and downs of recovering from plastic surgery. In fact, several other of her Teen Mom co-stars have gone under the knife, including Amber Portwood, Farrah Abraham, Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska DeBoer and possibly Maci Bookout and Leah Messer. The latter two have never publicly acknowledged her plastic surgery, unlike the others who have been candid about their procedures.

According to both Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus, their relationship partially fell apart due to Briana having her surgery broadcast all over social media. Javi was uncomfortable with it, but flew down to Florida anyway to see his lady recover. He told media that he realized he no longer wanted to be with Briana after the visit, and going to see her only cemented it in his mind. He was also put off by the fact that her ex, Devoin, was also on hand to help her recover.

18 days post op! Progress!!!! Can’t wait to hit the gym next month! pic.twitter.com/CbfyLhUkfM — Briana (@_BrianaDejesus) February 18, 2018

Although Briana has been feuding with co-star Kailyn Lowry, partially because Lowry’s ex-husband and the father of her second son, Lincoln, is Javi Marroquin, there were other Teen Mom 2 cast members who were there to cheer her on. Jenelle Evans, who has taken Briana’s side in her social media spats with Kail, wrote back to Briana giving her some words of encouragement and letting her know her body looks great.

Briana DeJesus also shared a photo of her belly button, saying it looks “gross af,” but says once the glue and dead skin falls off, it should look okay.

A recent Teen Mom 2 special revealed that Briana wasn’t especially welcomed with open arms by the other women of the show. While those like Chelsea Houska DeBoer tried to remain civil and not make remarks on camera, others like Kailyn Lowry were very open about their distaste for Briana.