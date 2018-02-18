Kate Middleton Breaks With ‘Time’s Up’ Dress Code At 2018 BAFTAs With Deep Green Jenny Packham Gown

The Duchess of Cambridge chose to follow royal tradition instead

Kate Middleton’s dress choice to the 2018 BAFTA Awards has been a source of speculation for the last couple of weeks. Many were wondering if the Duchess of Cambridge would wear black in support of the Time’s Up movement which rallies against sexual discrimination and assault against women in the industry and beyond. Many of the celebrity attendees at The Golden Globes wore black to support the movement in January.

In the end, Middleton did not wear black. Instead, as People Magazine reports, she wore a deep green, cap-sleeved, Jenny Packham gown. Kate did wear a black sash that highlighted her baby bump. Whether that slim piece of fabric was a nod to Time’s Up, we’ll probably never know.

If Kate Middleton had worn a black dress to the BAFTAs, it would have been a break with royal tradition. As the Mirror notes, members of The British Royal family typically do not make broad political statements in public even though they do support charitable causes. According to the “Charities and Patronages” page on The Royal Family’s website, Kate is the patron of The Art Room UK, a charity that provides art therapy to children who deal with emotional and behavioral challenges.

The Duchess of Cambridge is Patron @TheArtRoomUK– a charity that offers art therapy to children facing challenges #CT pic.twitter.com/MpEi9LBATm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 2, 2015

Middleton has been vocal in her support of women’s issues especially as they surround motherhood. She also has her Heads Together campaign which is meant to bring more attention to mental health issues.

The Mirror notes that Kate has ditched royal protocol before with hemlines above the knee and wearing wedged heels, a shoe that Queen Elizabeth II reportedly doesn’t like. There’s some speculation by the Mirror that her dress could have been an ode to the suffragettes whose flag colors are green and black. So, perhaps Kate put forward a more subtle break with royal tradition in her choice of gown, after all.

BAFTAs 2018: Kate Middleton defies black dress code as she dazzles in low-cut green gown #BAFTAs2018 https://t.co/iPOjEwWQlc pic.twitter.com/dNBltlZ9WF — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 18, 2018

Middleton paired her green gown with a diamond and emerald statement necklace and earrings alongside a black clutch. Based on the pictures from the night, it looks like she also wore a matching ring and bracelet. She wore her hair in loose curls around her shoulders.

Even though Kate Middleton didn’t wear black, other actresses did, including Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lawrence, People reports.