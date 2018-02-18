‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Don Diamont Signs On For ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Quotidiana says 'B&B' Bill Spencer actor will be on Italian 'DWTS' in the upcoming season.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that soap star Don Diamont, B&B‘s Bill Spencer, will soon be strutting his stuff on Dancing with the Stars. However, he won’t be on the U.S. version of the popular boogie-woogie reality show. Instead, Diamont is rumored to be part of the cast of Ballando con le Stelle, the Italian version of DWTS. Here’s what we know about Diamont competing for a giant trophy that’s quite unlike the mirror ball that U.S. winners claim.

DWTS Italy Starts March 10

The Italian version of Dancing with the Stars season 13 begins on Saturday, March 10. The program announces its contestants during five pre-episodes that begin on March 3, but the names have already leaked. Francisco Porcella, an Italian-American surfing champ, and model is among the contestants previewed. Another name leaked is Eleonora Giorgi, an actress, director, and writer. Also listed among the dancers are Stefania Rocca and Nathalie Guetta, a film and TV actress.

Actors Massimiliano Morra and Cesare Bocci are also among the names leaked as dancers on Ballando con le Stelle for the upcoming season. Interestingly, Giovanni Ciacci, a costumer, is slated to be among the dancers and in a first for the history of DWTS, he’ll be dancing in a single-sex pairing with a male professional dancer. Finally, Don Diamont is among the roster of participants, according to Quotidiano. But what will happen to Diamont’s character on B&B if he is confirmed to be on the show?

Can Don Diamont Dance?

In 2010, Diamont participated in a Soaps.com cruise that featured an opportunity for soap fans to tango with their favorite actors and they called it Dancing with the Stars. The website asked the actor whether he would participate in the dancing or karaoke activities on board the cruise ship and he replied, “I don’t sing or dance.” That was eight years ago, so maybe since then, Diamont has learned a thing or two. The photos above show the actor getting down with co-stars at the Monte Carlo TV Festival.

Remember General Hospital star Kelly Monaco, who plays Sam on GH, won the mirror ball trophy on the first season of the US franchise of DWTS. Plus, a couple of US famous faces have appeared on the UK’s version of the franchise called Strictly Come Dancing. Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child danced in season 9 in 2011 and Season 10 in 2012 featured Jerry Hall, a former supermodel, and Mick Jagger’s ex. And now it appears the US influence has spread to the Italian version with Diamont’s casting.

Bill Spencer Headed To Prison?

A quick glance at the usual schedule for Ballando con le Stelle reveals that the standard season runs ten weeks and B&B shoots three to 10 weeks in advance. That means with a start date of DWTS Italy of March 10; Don Diamont might miss out on shows airing anywhere from mid-April all the way through to May sweeps, depending on how long he lasts on the dancing competition. It also means that he might be unavailable that whole time or just for a few weeks. That means some plot flexibility is required.

As of now, Bill Spencer will be in the hospital soon, as shown in behind-the-scenes Bold and the Beautiful spoilers pics. This is rumored to be the results of Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) pursuing revenge against Dollar Bill, but it could also be the work of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Other Bold spoilers promise that Ridge will have Bill arrested by trumping up evidence that he coerced or drugged Steffy into sleeping with him. Both arrest and an illness leave room for an absence from the show.

Get ready for a thrill ride full of deception, reconnection and redemption! Tune in this week on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/3r1yfUZ3KY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 18, 2018

Maybe B&B is laying the groundwork for Don Diamont’s absence with these plots. Official word of Diamont’s participation in Italian Dancing with the Stars should be released soon. Catch up now on the scoop for Bold next week February 19-23, plus find out how Sally threatens Bill, and check out the scoop on Pierson Fode’s confirmed return on March 9 as part of Sally’s exit story. Watch CBS weekdays for new B&B episodes and check back here often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.