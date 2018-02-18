Watch NBA All-Star Game 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channel, & Odds

How to watch as Team LeBron takes on Team Steph in Sunday night's annual All-Star matchup.

On Sunday night, basketball fans will be watching NBA All-Star Game 2018 live streaming online and televised game coverage. This year’s matchup brings a new format to the game as it will feature the Eastern and Western Conference All-Stars split up amongst two teams. One of those teams is captained by All-Star LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the other will be led by Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Amongst the featured players will be Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and James Harden. Here are all the details for how to watch tonight’s NBA All-Star Game on live streaming feed or on television.

As reported by the Odds Shark website, the 5Dimes sportsbook is one that is offering odds on the big game in Los Angeles. As of their report, Team LeBron was favored by 3.5 points with Team Steph an underdog (+3.5). For the points total, the over/under is at a whopping 346 points, which could easily be eclipsed. Just looking at previous scores, the two teams combined for 374 points last year and 369 points in the year prior. However, some bettors might stay away from wagering on the total due to this year’s new All-Star Game format.

It features the two teams mixing up the various Eastern and Western Conference stars. LeBron James and Stephen Curry were top vote-getters and got to draft their teams. So Team LeBron will feature LeBron, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, LaMarcus Aldridge, Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo, Paul George, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic, and Kemba Walker.

On the opposing side, Team Steph features Stephen Curry, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embidd, Damian Lillard, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Al Horford. Based on the lineups, each team has its share of teammates familiar with each other so that could make the game more competitive than usual.

Last year’s game finished 192-182 in favor of the West with Anthony Davis claiming the MVP, while the previous year saw Russell Westbrook capture his second-straight MVP award after a 196-173 West win. LeBron James, Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Davis will all be looking to add their second MVP award but newcomers will also be trying for their first. Any one of these stars could heat up and put on a show so stay tuned for what’s to come in Los Angeles.

Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game 2018 edition is slated for an 8 p.m. Eastern Time start, with coverage likely as early as 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the televised presentation on the TNT channel. Cable and satellite subscribers with TNT as part of their package can also log into the TNTDrama website or any of the compatible apps to watch the NBA All-Star Game live streaming online. The TNT Overtime website may also offer live streaming online coverage for free, but it may feature blackouts or regional restrictions.

For viewers without cable or satellite access, the best option might be signing up for any of the channel streaming services that are available with a free trial offer. Among them are Sling TV (Sling.com) which features the TNT channel as part of its packages. Sling TV is currently available on a one-week free trial offer for new customers. Other channel streaming services which might include TNT are PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV.