‘Black Panther’ Actor Chadwick Boseman Honors Women In Film

Lead actor of the explosively popular movie Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman has earned a spot in the limelight as the film has been launched into legend. The auspicious and truly extraordinary movie has sent shockwaves across the film world and brought in tens of millions of dollars in revenue.

At the forefront of this immensely successful movie based on the Marvel hero, the Black Panther, stands Chadwick Boseman, whose earlier role as Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall brought him much acclaim.

His previous role in Marshall in addition to his other work proved his ability as an actor and made him a prime candidate for the critically important role of the Marvel hero, the Black Panther.

Although his own role as the Black Panther is the centerpiece of the film, the actor has made special note of the incredible importance of the roles of the women in the movie. He paid special homage to Ramonda, his character’s mother in the film, played by the very talented and beautiful Angela Bassett.

Chadwick Boseman also praised Shuri, played by Letita Wright, who has the role of the Black Panther’s sister and is armed with sharp wit and brilliance.

The strong and protective character of Okoye is also held in high esteem by Chadwick who praised the character’s strength and loyalty. Okoye is flawlessly portrayed by actress, Danai Gurira. She has proven her acting talents in her iconic role as Michonne on the incredibly popular show, Walking Dead, bringing her much affection and respect.

Significantly, according to ABC News, Chadwick Boseman notes that the Black Panther’s success, is largely attributed to and facilitated by the strong women who support the character throughout his trials in the film.

He also made an honorable mention of Nakia, the Black Panther’s great love, played by Lupita Nyong’o. The edgy and enigmatic character presents many challenges to the Black Panther throughout the film and according to Chadwick Boseman, the actress Lupita Nyong’o also challenged the director. As reported by the Mary Sue, while he wouldn’t reveal much detail he revealed that he loves her as an actress.

The tremendous success of the Black Panther film has brought the spotlight to Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danai Gurira who attended the Cinema Society’s screening of the Black Panther. They also went to the Calvin Klein Fashion Show, and were dressed to kill. As seen in, Just Jared, Chadwick wore a unique Musika Frère suit with Lupita sporting a ravishing Dolce & Gabbana dress. Danai Gurira also stunned with a tasteful Sies Marjan skirt and tunic. At the screening as well as in the film, the strong presence of Lupita and Danai added to the glamour of the event.

The Black Panther has proven to be an extremely important film for many reasons and resonates with a wide and global audience, reaching millions. Mr. Boseman’s praise for the women in the film carries weight and stands to remind us all of their importance, not only in this brilliant film, but in the world.