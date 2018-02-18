Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Having Sex During Pregnancy

Khloe is wasting no time with beau Tristan Thompson even when pregnant!

Khloe Kardashian is only several weeks away from giving birth to her first child, but the Revenge Body star is not letting the pregnancy limit her sex life. The reality star, who announced her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson late last year, is setting the record straight about how carrying a baby has changed her sex life.

The 33-year-old expectant mom took to her app last Friday to get candid about what it’s like having sex with the NBA player during pregnancy, according to AOL. Even though some medical experts advise pregnant women against getting frisky in the last trimester, Khloe Kardashian decided to not miss out on the fun.

The reality star admitted that while sex was “the same” at the beginning of her pregnancy, it became “harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting” as Kardashian’s baby bump kept growing. Kardashian also gushed about her beau, calling the NBA star “amazing” and saying that he “would never make me feel different in any way.” The Revenge Body star was also quick to add that having sex with a pregnant woman is “uncomfortable for a man,” too.

“Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure,” Kardashian stated as she got candid about making love with Thompson during pregnancy. “Also, you can’t move the same, so you kind of feel useless. But you just have to improvise and do the best you can.”

According to some calculations that are floating around on the Internet, Khloe Kardashian’s baby is due around April 24. Her sister, Kylie Jenner, gave birth to her first child earlier this month.

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, is an NBA star. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

But talking about sex during pregnancy wasn’t the only thing on Kardashian’s mind that day. The reality star also talked to her fans about how long you should wait before having sex with someone you just met. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said she doesn’t think there’s “a timeline” for when you should have sex.

However, Kardashian admitted that she is a strong believer in setting the tone for a relationship early on. This means if “you really are into someone, then there’s no rush for sex,” the reality star said, adding, “I would wait a little bit.”

In other words, Kardashian believes that if a long-lasting and committed relationship is your primary goal, then it wouldn’t hurt to wait “a few dates” before getting intimate with someone you just met.

“But, if you know that this is more of a passion type of thing, then what are you waiting for? LOL!” Kardashian said, but was quick to warn that it’s vital to “be honest” with the person you’re with to make sure that the two of you are “on the same page.”