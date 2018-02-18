How The Crazy Lady Gaga, Madonna Feud Started

Lady Gaga and Madonna are two celebrities who have some striking similarities and are both among the world’s most celebrated pop icons. However, they have a turbulent relationship, with their feud being traced back to 2011 after Lady Gaga released her song “Born This Way.” In a 2015 interview with RollingStone Madonna admitted that the only problem she had with the “Joanne” singer was that she had blatantly copied her song.

To many, it sounded similar to that by the older singer. The track that followed, “Two Steps Behind Me” was widely regarded to be a diss track directed at Gaga. It featured lines such as, “You’re a copycat, Where is my royalty? You’re a pretty girl, I’ll give you that. But stealing my recipe, it’s an ugly look.”

Later that year, the two music artists seemingly buried the hatchet at the Met Gala. They kissed and made up at the event, with Madonna sharing a photo of the two together on Instagram. The turn of events led many to speculate that the two were working on a new collaboration. It also made fans more eager to compare the two artists, something that both have refrained from doing.

In a 2016 interview, for example, Lady Gaga told Zane Lowe of Beats 1 Radio that she was not at all similar to Madonna, saying that they were very different, in that she wrote her own songs, was a producer and played numerous instruments. She also hit back at the assumption that both had issues with their fathers for being too overprotective, stating that she had gotten over that and was very close to him. She also had some choice words about the comparisons, according to Vanity Fair.

“I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way. I just will not be compared to anyone anymore I am who the f**k I am and this is me. My life story is my life story, just like yours is. The thing is we all express things in different ways.”

Currently, both are busy with their ongoing projects, with Lady Gaga’s World Tour, unfortunately, cut short after suffering chronic pain. However, it raked in an impressive $95 million in ticket sales, after 49 performances according to estimates by Billboard.