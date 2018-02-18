Kim Kardashian Is Selling Kanye West’s Underwear On The Internet

Proceeds from Kanye West's underwear sales will go to charity

Kim Kardashian West is doing a closet cleanse, but it’s all for a good cause. As the Blast reports, Kardashian has teamed up with Auction Cause and set up an auction of some of her and her husband’s clothes on eBay. One of the items she’s selling is a pair of silk men’s boxers which most likely came from Kanye’s stash. But have no fear, according to the Blast, the undies come with the tags still on which probably means that Mr. West never wore them.

Kim isn’t just auctioning off her husband’s underwear. Kim has listed over 200 items that she’s willing to part with. She’s selling things she has previously worn, like a pair of leather chaps. She’s also selling a sheer Ann Demeulemeester nude legging jumpsuit that retails at $485, the Independent reports. Some of the other items for auction include designer fur sandals, a camo-print tank top and a beige ruched dress by Gucci. It looks like she raided her children’s closets, too, as you can bid on a pair of Buscemi Black 100MM Baby Shoes in size 6 to 12 months.

Fans can access the auction by going to Kim’s eBay page.

Ten percent of the proceeds of the auction will go towards the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. Kim isn’t the only cast member from Keeping Up With The Kardashians to sell her clothes online. As the Independent notes, her sister Khloe did an auction on eBay in 2016 and a portion of the sales went to The Dream Foundation, a charity that provides emotional and financial support for terminally-ill adults and their families.

While many still think of her as a vapid reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has become vocal about causes and social issues. Most recently, she joined other celebrities in calling for “reform” after the mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida on February 14. People Magazine reports that Kardashian became a supporter of more stringent gun laws after her unfortunate experience with violence during an October 2016 robbery in Paris.

We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won't do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 15, 2018

As for the auction, you have until February 25 to snag the items from Kim’s wardrobe.