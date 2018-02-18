Seattle Mariners News: Erasmo Ramirez Injury Update Frustrates Fans

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Erasmo Ramirez is already dealing with a Spring Training injury.

Seattle Mariners news from Spring Training is already turning negative. An Erasmo Ramirez injury update has come from the Mariners, and though it appears to be a minor ding, it is one of those injuries that has fans worried about the future. A report by baseball writer Ryan Divish states that Ramirez has a minor late strain and has now been shut down for two weeks. The hope seems to be that he won’t end up missing any time during the regular season.

In a later report by Divish, he gave more information on the Ramirez situation.

“Ramirez was supposed to throw a bullpen on Saturday but felt some minor discomfort. He was checked out by team doctors, who shut him down as a precaution.”

New first baseman Ryon Healy is dealing with pain in a previously injured wrist, which led to a lot of disdain from Mariners fans on social media. Now, the news that one of the five starting pitchers penciled into the Mariners’ rotation proves to be a tad negative. This is not what the fans wanted to hear, especially after the confidence that Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto had been exuding all offseason. Losing Ramirez for any serious length of time would put a dent in any aspirations of competing in the improved American League West.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there has been better Seattle Mariners news this offseason. The team acquired new center fielder Dee Gordon from the Miami Marlins. Gordon is expected to be the leadoff hitter for the Mariners during the 2018 MLB season, giving the team a lot of additional speed at the top of the lineup. He should be followed in the batting order by Jean Segura, Robinson Cano, and Nelson Cruz. Already, there is an expectation that the team is going to score more runs than it did a year ago.

During the 2017 season, the Mariners pulled off an Erasmo Ramirez trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Mariners sent reliever Steve Cishek and cash in exchange for Ramirez. He started 11 games for the team down the stretch, posting a nice 3.92 ERA and 1.161 WHIP over 62 innings of work. If he can duplicate those numbers during the 2018 MLB season, then Ramirez could quickly become an excellent weapon in the starting rotation. What Seattle Mariners fans have to hope, though, is that this lat injury doesn’t turn out to be more serious.