Mama June Shannon Opens Up About Waking Up Blind On ‘From Not To Hot’

The reality star has had vision problems for decades, and she worries she may lose her sight completely

Fans of Mama June Shannon and her former reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo are already aware that the reality TV star has had problems with her eyes for a while. Because of her bad vision, she typically does not drive and has trouble seeing her phone, and she even lost sight in one of her eyes on an episode of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Although Mama June lost most of her excess body weight on Mama June: From Not to Hot, becoming several sizes smaller did not rectify her eye issues. In fact, during the most recent episode, Mama June woke up completely blind and unable to see anything.

While she did get her vision back in the end, the reality star has said if another episode like this reoccurs, there is a 50 percent chance she won’t regain her eyesight at all. She spent Friday night live-tweeting the most recent episode, opening up on how she feels about the possibility of losing her sight altogether.

The mother of four said that she was very scared of the possibility of losing her sight, as she would be losing her independence. She also stated that she was told years ago she would be going completely blind one day. Mama June Shannon noted that she had previously reconciled with the notion that she might be fully blind in the future, but she says now, she doesn’t know if she’s okay with it.

like I said I was told that I was going to go blind years ago and now this is scary I could go completely blind for the rest of my life I thought I was going to be okay with it but now I don't know if I am #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) February 17, 2018

And for anyone who knows me losing my vision would mean losing some of my independency and it really scares me #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) February 17, 2018

In a preview of next week’s episode, Mama June Shannon is seen with daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin,” who at the time of filming, was pregnant with her first child. During the clip, Mama June can’t see the ultrasound and breaks down in tears, saying she is scared she won’t be able to see Pumpkin’s child.

The reality star then revealed on Twitter that she had retina surgery, as did her daughter Pumpkin. She did not explain if the condition she suffered was hereditary or not, but it seems she has faith in the doctor who worked on her daughter.

After the episode ended, Mama June Shannon teased that next week audiences would be able to find out if she becomes blind or if she regains her vision; however, it is quite evident that Mama June can see again due to her social media activity. However, how long this will last is anyone’s guess.