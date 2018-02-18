Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Legs In Pants-Less Sweater Ensemble

Jennifer Lawrence dons ultra-short sweater outfit that appears to be missing something.

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted out in London showcasing her legs in an ultra-short sweater dress. The sweater was long enough to cover her bottom but gave off a look that she was missing some pants.

Daily Mail published the images, with a few seen below in a post made to their Facebook.

According to the report, Lawrence went out to Chiltern Firehouse on Saturday night while wearing the sweater dress. She had her hair down with one side tucked behind her ear and accessorized the look with some gold earrings and a necklace. Her makeup was on the dramatic side with dark-lined cat-eyes.

A tweet by Fashion Geek revealed that the 27-year-old movie star’s short dress was an R13 Denim distressed sweater. Her long trench coat is by Burberry, and she completed the look with brown Nicholas Kirkwood booties that had a four-inch heel.

The Daily Mail wrote that Jennifer Lawrence was in town for London Fashion Week and to promote her upcoming movie, Red Sparrow.

Earlier Saturday, The Hunger Games star wore a more casual look when she arrived at her hotel wearing a different sweater covered with a boyfriend-style denim jacket and loose-fitting black pants. She wore black slippers that had round metal studs on them. The actress had on sunglasses and ducked behind a magazine to shield herself from the paparazzi.

Lawrence is getting a lot of press for her character of Dominika Egorova in the Cold War-thriller, Red Sparrow. Dominika is recruited for a Russian spy agency. She’s sent to seduce a CIA agent in charge of handling sensitive information regarding Russian intelligence. The actress performs a nude scene in which she’s standing naked in front of a classroom in a nightmare sequence.

Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t “have the same fear and insecurity in that one specific area that I used to” about nude scenes. She joked that everyone on set made her feel comfortable during filming, but that at some point she probably made them feel uncomfortable. Lawrence added that she’s no longer lets nudity be a factor when it comes to her decisions in taking on future movie roles.

Red Sparrow starring Jennifer Lawrence will hit theaters on Thursday, March 2.