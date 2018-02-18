‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Reveals His Favorite Season 8 Storyline Still To Come

Season 8 of 'The Walking Dead' continues Sunday, February 25, on AMC.

The Walking Dead has a lot of ground to cover as it enters the second half of Season 8. Two communities – The Kingdom and Alexandria – have been destroyed. Ezekiel is a captive. Carl is about to die after being bit by a zombie. Negan is on the loose once again and is deadlier than ever. For Rick and his group, things have looked better. But with Season 8 almost upon us, Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is excited about one storyline in particular.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reedus revealed that he is most interested in how things will unfold between Daryl and Dwight. Before the break, Dwight hit Daryl over the head and imprisoned him. Daryl eventually got free and helped Dwight and the other Saviors escape. Dwight then stole Daryl’s crossbow, shot him, and took off on his motorcycle (bad move).

But then Dwight snuck Daryl out of the Sanctuary and aided in Rick’s efforts to take down Negan. To say that their relationship is complicated is a bit of an understatement.

And for Reedus, it’s the most interesting storyline in the second half of Season 8.

“They’re both right. You know what I mean?” Reedus explained. “One just knows how to deal with it a little better. The other one is scared. Daryl’s not scared. Dwight’s scared and he makes decisions based on fear, but he’s trying to do the right thing…We all do horrible things in this world and Dwight did a bunch of crappy stuff and Daryl gets it, and Daryl knows that Dwight’s operating from a place of fear.”

Based on that, it sounds like Daryl and Dwight might become friends after the war is over. Although the two are similar in certain ways, Reedus pumped the brakes on calling them friends.

In fact, Reedus doesn’t believe that Daryl will ever accept Dwight for who he is, even though he understands him. The actor also compared Dwight to a snake and said that Daryl just flat out hates him.

Daryl and Dwight drama aside, Reedus also chatted about the fate of one Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs). During the mid-season finale, we learned that Carl was bitten by a walker and is expected to die when the show returns this month.

When asked about Carl’s shocking demise, Reedus revealed that he was extremely unhappy with how things unfolded, mainly because he’s watched Riggs – who has been on the show since Season 1 – grow up on the set. The actor views Riggs as part of the show’s family and said that it hurt saying goodbye to the young man. He also admitted that he always thought Carl would make it to the very end of the show.

Reedus, of course, isn’t the only person who was shocked by Carl’s death. In the comics, Carl is still alive, though creator Robert Kirkman recently revealed that Carl doesn’t play a big part in the story moving forward.

Season 8 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on February 25.