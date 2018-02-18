‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Chooses To Raise Daughter With Hope, Still Hurt Over Steffy’s Betrayal

When choosing the mother of your child, values and character matters; according to Liam, Hope passes the test.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the ultrasound and gender reveal impacted Liam’s (Scott Clifton) thinking. Up until now, the baby took a backseat to all the other shenanigans they were going through. When Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) confirmed that their baby is a girl, the joyous reality began to set in for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam. While Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via the Inquisitr, suggest that his wife will point out that their daughter needs a loving family, she actually hopes that the family will include her as the mother. However, it seems as if seeing his baby girl has brought Liam to new insights.

Loyal Bold and the Beautiful fans have been through the wringer with the Steffy, Hope (Annika Noelle), and Liam love triangle. Liam always struggled to make a definitive choice between the virtuous Hope and the fun-loving, yet daring Steffy. It seems as if his impending fatherhood status could be forcing Liam to make different choices based on priorities. Spoilers reveal that Liam will share the exciting news with Hope and will continue to confide in her as he makes this painful transition in his life, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. Liam and Hope have always had a connection, and he will realize that his life could be a lot easier without all of the drama Steffy brings.

Liam and Steffy share a special moment during her first ultrasound appointment with Dr. Phillips. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/RPsBbXAatX #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/9Yf3gykPmb — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 17, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam will open up his heart to Hope. Hope has already made it clear that she wants Steffy and Liam to make up so that they can provide a stable setting for their child to grow up in. She even confirmed this to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) when he confronted her. Liam may express similar sentiments to Hope, but he will reportedly drop a bombshell that will leave Hope reeling. CDL suggests that Liam may surprise Hope with the idea that together they could form a happy family for his daughter’s sake.

It seems as if Liam is still hurt by Steffy cheating with his dad, Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and he cannot envision a future with her. Sweet, virtuous Hope would be a better choice for him in the long-run if he is reasoning out of bitterness and pain. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam may want to raise his daughter with Hope as her stepmother. Remember to watch Bold and the Beautiful on weekdays on CBS and check back here for all the latest buzz, scoops and spoilers.