Erica Mena Replaces Joseline Hernandez In ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’ Season 7

With Joseline Hernandez leaving Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, many fans speculated on who would take her place. The new trailer for Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Season 7 confirms that Erica Mena is moving to Atlanta in the upcoming season.

Erica says that she is moving to Atlanta as a changed woman on a mission in the trailer as she emerges from a private jet. According to VH1, Erica will be pursuing a music career and will be working with Stevie J.

In the last season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, Stevie J seemingly replaced his baby mama Joseline Hernandez with the new leading lady of his record label Estelita Quintero. Fans can expect some competition between Erica and Estelita in the seventh season.

Erica Mena is currently dating Cliff Dixon, who is reportedly childhood friends with NBA star Kevin Durant. Dixon is expected to appear with Erica in the upcoming season of LHHATL as the trailer shows Erica waiting and saying “hey baby” to someone off camera. However, his appearance has not been confirmed at this point.

Dixon has been linked to India Westbrook and was rumored to have been dating Rihanna many years ago.

Mena, on the other hand, has been previously linked to LHHNY‘s Rich Dollaz, Cyn Santana, and Bow Wow.

Joseline Hernandez left Love and Hip Hop Atlanta after her feud with the producers of the series. The Puerto Rican princess walked out of the reunion after she accused the producers of trying to make her sit with people she was feuding with.

Stevie J confirmed that Joseline was done with the series and is moving on to other opportunities.

Joseline appeared on talk show Sister Circle where she predicts that LHHATL will crumble without her. The Puerto Rican princess also claims that she receives royalties from everyone that appears in the series.

In other LHHATL news, Jessica Dime may marry her fiance Shawne Williams. Scrapp DeLeon may return after reportedly getting an early release, and he may reconnect with Tommie. Karlie Redd will have a new man in songwriter and producer Sean Garret.

New cast members for the seventh season include Tokyo Vanity, rapper BK Brasco, music industry executive Keely Hill.