‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Comings And Goings — Fan Favorite Returns, Two Confirmed Exits

The casting scoop for the week of February 21 reveal key information about Melissa Claire Egan's exit storyline.

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal the latest casting scoop for the week of February 21. With Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Noah (Robert Adamson) exit, a few fan favorites will return for a short stint.

For starters, Noah took the job his grandfather offered overseas. He will deal with his break up with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and return at some point. For the time being, CBS isn’t planning to recast or bring him back on the canvas.

In an Instagram post, Robert Adamson thanked the Young and the Restless fans for their support. He noted that the cast had become his family. Robert said that he doesn’t believe this will be goodbye forever, but confirmed Noah would be gone for quite a while.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Greg Rikaart will return Tuesday, February 20, as Kevin Fisher. He will help Phyllis (Gina Tongoni) with a scheme to bring Chelsea down. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that it’s likely she will ask for his help to get Christian’s medical records or hack into his previous paternity test result. Keep watching CBS to find out what’s ahead.

Other Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Catherine Back will return as Chelsea mother, Anita. She will return Thursday, March 1 and she’s expected to wrap up her stint on Friday, March 2. Her appearance will probably send Chelsea off the canvas, as the actress confirmed her exit last month.

Melissa Ordway will return as Abby Newman in the next few weeks. The actress announced that she’s back on the set, so it won’t be long until she’s worked back into the storyline. Young and the Restless spoilers state that many things have changed since Abby left for Paris. Abby will become an ally for her mother at Newman Enterprises. It will be interesting to see how her storyline plays out.

Marla Adams will return as Dina Mergeron in March. Jack (Peter Bergman) revealed to Traci (Beth Maitland) that Dina will be coming home soon with Abby and he wanted the family to spend as much time together as possible.

It doesn’t look like Young and the Restless writers plan to bring Adam Newman back, even for Chelsea’s exit. Even if they do, the likelihood of Justin Hartley returning for a brief stint is not good. CBS has said over and over that Hartley will not appear as Adam as he left CBS to join NBC’s This Is Us.

There is still no word when Kristoff St. John will return as Neil.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.