Woman Savagely Attacked By Neighbor’s Pit Bull

A chunk of her leg was left on the pavement.

A woman in England was savagely attacked by a neighbor’s pit bull. The attack was so fierce that a chunk of her leg was left on the pavement. Fifty-two-year-old Janice Eccles had to be rushed to the hospital where she needed skin grafts. The incident took place in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

The pit bull named Zeus belongs to Alan and Linda Gent, both 59-years-old. The dog had escaped from the property when the couple had opened the door for a delivery. It then attacked Eccles, latching onto her right calf, The Sun reports.

Janice recounted the horrific incident.

“The neighbor couldn’t control it and I could tell from the look on its face when the dog was running towards me, what was going to happen. It was absolutely horrific. It was a dog bite but felt more like a shark. “I went into adrenaline mode and hopped into my home.”

The mom of two says that she had to call her own ambulance and also bandage herself up while waiting for it. Alan and Linda Gent, the owners of the pit bull, have subsequently been banned from owning dogs for five years. The ban was issued by the Boston Magistrates’ Court. The dog, Zeus, remains in police kennels while authorities wait to decide what to do with it. Janice believes it should be put to sleep.

“If a dog badly injures someone it should be destroyed – it is as simple as that.”

Colorado is one of the many cities that enforces a pit bull ban. David Zalubowski / AP Images

This isn’t an isolated incident involving aggressive pit bulls. Pit bulls were created by breeding bulldogs and terriers together. They were meant to be fighting dogs for blood sport, and as such, were selectively bred to be aggressive and vicious. Today, a few hundred years later, such games are illegal, but the breed lives on and with a bad reputation.

Many people argue that pit bulls are not vicious breeds by birth, and it is the owners of these dogs that lead them to become vicious. While it is true with any large/working breed of dogs that an inexperienced owner can lead it to become aggressive and vicious, incidents of aggression from pit bulls are more commonly reported than with other breeds, possibly owing to the bad reputation.

The United Kennel Club, the second oldest kennel club in the United States, and possibly the world’s largest performance dog registry, describes the characteristics of the American pit bull terrier as strong, confident, and having a zest for life. They are also said to make good family dogs and are good with children and other pets, such as cats.

While many pit bulls are gentle and happy family dogs, incidents such as these have led several countries around the world and some states in the U.S. to impose restrictions, and in some cases outright bans, on the ownership of the breed.