Indianapolis Mom Arrested For Allegedly Treating Child’s Autism With Bleach, Reports ‘Fox 59’

The new case is the latest example of parents turning to potentially risky home remedies to cure their child's autism.

A woman from Indianapolis was recently accused by her husband of giving their child with autism bleach to cure her condition, not long after the woman reportedly heard about the purported remedy via social media.

According to Fox 59 in Indianapolis, a police report dated Saturday, February 10, documented the alleged actions of the woman, who was reportedly caught his wife placing drops of hydrochloric acid and water purifying solution with chlorine in their daughter’s drink. When he asked her where she had gotten the idea, she admitted learning about the mixture through a Facebook group, with the group purportedly advertising it as a miracle cure for various diseases.

A report from the Washington Post offered more details on the case, noting that the woman is 28-years-old, but adding that police did not release her name or that of her husband, and didn’t disclose the age of the child either. The young girl was removed from the home by Department of Child Services, which is currently investigating the case.

The mix of hydrochloric acid and water purifying solution is, as the Washington Post further noted, marketed under the names Miracle Mineral Solution and Master Mineral Solution, or MMS. The solution effectively becomes an industrial bleach once the chemicals are combined. While it has been described as potentially dangerous, with a previous report from the Inquisitr noting side effects such as dehydration, diarrhea, and vomiting, MMS advocates believe that the mixture is capable of curing autism, AIDS, cancer, and hepatitis, among other illnesses or medical conditions.

Parents are still feeding their children bleach to “cure” their autism https://t.co/eELaYkdddd pic.twitter.com/ZOFs0dDCju — David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) February 16, 2018

It isn’t unusual for parents to try to cure a child’s autism with bleach or other purported home remedies, said Applied Behavioral Center for Autism president and founder Sherry Quinn, in an interview with Fox 59. She said that these actions are often driven by desperation, or a parent’s fervent hope that there might be a quick and easy cure out there. There is, however, no actual cure for autism.

“It’s a diagnosis that’s going to stay with them. The goal is how can we make them more independent, how can we make them the most successful they can be with that diagnosis,” said Kelly Goudreau, clinical director at the Applied Behavioral Center for Autism.

Aside from bleach, there have been other controversial home remedies touted in the past as a supposed cure for autism. According to the Washington Post, chelation therapies, or over-the-counter remedies that remove minerals and metals from a person’s body, were hyped as a possible cure. Hyperbaric oxygen treatment, while mainly used for decompression sickness and other serious conditions, also got some attention in the past from parents of children with autism. However, both remedies come with their share of side effects, including dehydration, kidney failure, and death for the former, and seizures and lung collapse for the latter.