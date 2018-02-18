Shannon Elizabeth Says She Doesn’t Respect Some Of The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Houseguests’ Gameplay

The actress knows the ‘Big Brother’ game better than the other celebrity contestants—and that may have been her downfall.

Shannon Elizabeth is a Big Brother superfan—the American Pie actress has been a devout viewer of the CBS reality show ever since its debut in 2000—but she fell surprisingly short in the Celebrity Big Brother competition. In a new interview with TooFab, Shannon Elizabeth revealed that her love of the Big Brother game may have been her downfall.

“I am such a big fan of the strategy of the game and the alliances,” Elizabeth told TooFab. “Maybe it’s my downfall that I knew the game so well. I wish everyone had known the game well so that when I would suggest things, they knew what I was talking about rather than me having to explain it.”

Shannon Elizabeth was sequestered in the Celebrity Big Brother house with fellow stars Keshia Knight Pulliam, James Maslow, Chuck Liddell, Omarosa Manigault, Mark McGrath, Brandi Glanville, Ross Matthews, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Metta World Peace, and Ariadna Gutierrez. Marissa and Ross also claim to be Big Brother superfans, but they played a very different game than Shannon.

Shannon told TooFab that while she still has to catch up on the Celebrity Big Brother episodes and the live feeds, she has already heard some things that have caused her to question some of the other houseguests’ gameplay.

“There’s some gameplay I respect, and some I don’t,” Elizabeth said.

“It’s funny because Ross, some of the people were saying, ‘You’ll see when you watch the show, you’ll see that this was happening and it’s not what you think.’ It made it seem like I was gonna find out I was wrong and they were right, and from everything I’m hearing, it’s actually way worse than I thought it was. I actually respect their gameplay even less from what I’ve been hearing.”

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Shannon went on to explain that in the case of Omarosa, her issue was the former White House consultant’s constant lying, not her manipulative gameplay.

“She was outright creating lies out of thin air,” Shannon explained.

“That’s what I don’t respect. Manipulation for game’s sake is one thing, but yeah, I don’t know.”

While Shannon Elizabeth may find some surprises about her competitors’ Celebrity Big Brother gameplay when she watches the feeds, her own game was critiqued by longtime show host Julie Chen. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Celebrity Big Brother host said Shannon may have studied the Big Brother game, but her social game needed some major work.

“You know how some people are book smart but not street smart? That was Shannon,” Chen told EW. “Valedictorian of the school of Big Brother, but not the best when it comes to her social game…Simply put, Shannon just isn’t a phony. She is real and she is nice and she is student of the game but not a student of social manipulation, which you need to be in order to succeed in Big Brother.”

Shannon Elizabeth said she doesn’t take her eviction personally, but it will be interesting to see who she votes for in the end. Next week, Shannon will join Chuck Liddell, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and several future evicted houseguests to crown the first-ever winner of the $250,000 Celebrity Big Brother grand prize.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.