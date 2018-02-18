‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Shannon Elizabeth Makes Surprising Pick For ‘CBB’ Frontrunner

One unlikely name keeps coming up as the 'Celebrity Big Brother' frontrunner.

Shannon Elizabeth knows the Big Brother game well, so it was surprising that she was the second person eliminated on the celebrity edition of the CBS reality show. Now, in a new interview with TooFab, Shannon Elizabeth made a surprising prediction as to who she thinks could win the Celebrity Big Brother game. Shannon said she thinks Metta World Peace is the show’s frontrunner because no one sees him as a threat.

Indeed, the NBA star came into the Celebrity Big Brother house with no real knowledge of the game. Metta, who has never watched the long-running CBS reality show, had no idea what “backdoor” meant and he mistakenly voted Chuck Liddell out because he thought a “vote” meant that he wanted the contestant to stay. Metta also didn’t realize that contestants can make “deals” with one another during competitions, and his best friend in the Celebrity Big Brother house seems to be a stuffed owl—meaning his biggest alliance is a stuffed animal.

When asked who she thinks the Celebrity Big Brother frontrunner is, Shannon Elizabeth said the following.

“Metta. He’s been wanting to leave from day one, and nobody’s been letting him go, so he’s not a threat. He doesn’t know the game. He doesn’t realize it, but it’s Dr. Will’s strategy, just be like, ‘I shouldn’t be here, I wanna go home, you guys are stupid for keeping me.’ That was Dr. Will’s strategy and it worked. He won the game.”

Shannon Elizabeth is not the first evicted Celebrity Big Brother houseguest to take notice of Metta World Peace’s under the radar gameplay. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Keshia Knight Pulliam, who was evicted from the game just ahead of Shannon Elizabeth, said the other houseguests are underestimating the NBA star’s gameplay.

“People are sleeping on him and I’m like, ‘Metta is a champion. You are all underestimating him,'” Keshia told THR. “There is a specific spirit of focus, tenacity, and drive that comes with being a champion.”

Cliff Lipson / CBS

In addition, Chuck Liddell, the first celebrity voted off of Celebrity Big Brother, told Parade he hopes Metta’s clueless gameplay is actually his game.

“He’s just a great guy,” Liddell said. “I like him, but he’s nuts. It would be genius if it turns out that was a gameplay for him. Playing that he wanted to leave. If all that were gameplay, it would be brilliant. But I think he just really doesn’t care. He’s just a big kid having fun.”

Metta World Peace has been having plenty of fun in the Celebrity Big Brother house. In addition to his bonding with the owl, Metta had a fight with some inflatable flamingos in the hot tub. Still, the basketball pro has been vocal about the fact that he can’t wait to get out of the Celebrity Big Brother house. If he keeps up his couldn’t-care-less strategy, Metta World Peace could leave the Celebrity Big Brother house $250,000 richer.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.