This Dating Site For Trump Fans Might Let You Date Married People, But Reportedly Not Gay Individuals

With seemingly increasing polarization between the left and the right since Donald Trump’s rise to power, his supporters have found a novel way of dating that precludes going out with anyone who is not his fan, reports the Independent.

The unusual dating site, called Trump.dating, believes in hooking up partners on the same side of the political spectrum — in this case — Trump loyalists. Created by a group called Friends Worldwide, which also owns some other dating sites, the aim of the website is to help Trump supporters find like-minded partners. The website creators believe that because of the increasing polarization along partisan lines in American society, people are finding it more and more difficult to hook up with prospective partners who get along on the political front. Most dating experiences these days, the makers argue, are turning sour straightaway because of differing political views.

The home page of Trump.dating shows a couple donning Trump hats, all smiles, with the following headline and caption.

“Find The America First Partner Of Your Dreams “Dating in 2018 is more of a challenge than ever before, thanks in part to today’s polarizing political landscape. While searching for a potential partner on other dating sites, it’s not uncommon to see messages like No Trump supporters or Proud liberal. We’re wrecking the dating game and giving like-minded Americans a chance to meet without the awkwardness that comes with the first conversation about politics. Wouldn’t it be refreshing to already know that your date roots for the same team?”

But as unusual as the idea of having a Trump dating site is, the restrictions imposed by the website on users is keeping in line with the views generally espoused by America’s commander-in-chief. For example, Trump.dating is made exclusively for straight men and women while gay users are allegedly restricted from joining. That comes across as possibly ironic as people on the dating site can be married and could look for extra-marital flings.

This was first noted by Weekly Standard reporter Jim Swift, who took a dig on Twitter by stating that just like Trump himself (who is reported to have had two alleged affairs soon after his marriage with Melania in 2005), his fans could also look to date outside marriages.

Other Twitter users also blasted the Trump dating site with one user pointing out that it saved other people a lot of trouble because Trump’s fans would now be out of the larger dating pool, while another user made fun of Trump’s seeming admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is not the first dating site exclusively for Trump’s supporters. Fox reported about Trump Singles, a dating site with at least 24,000 members prior to the president’s inauguration last year.