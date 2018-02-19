Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Fears Justin Theroux Tell-All Book About Brad Pitt & Jen, Reports ‘New Idea’

Brad Pitt and his romance with Jennifer Aniston reportedly may star in a tell-all bestseller by Jen's estranged husband, Justin Theroux, in which he airs Pitt and Aniston's secrets.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have a long history from their dating years to their “golden couple” marriage to their highly publicized divorce, allegedly caused by his relationship with Angelina Jolie. In the wake of Jolie’s split from Pitt, Brad reportedly turned to Jennifer for comfort. But as the Inquisitr reported, Brad Pitt’s renewed relationship with Jennifer Aniston allegedly proved the “last straw” for Justin Theroux, causing him to dump Jen on her birthday.

Now, after Aniston and Justin Theroux split, Brad reportedly is providing that same comfort to Jennifer. But amid Pitt and Aniston reconnecting, she reportedly has one big fear. According to New Idea, Jennifer is terrified that Theroux will pen a tell-all book detailing her relationship with Brad.

Brad Pitt Tell-All Could Be Jennifer Aniston’s Worst Nightmare

Last year, when Aniston turned 48, Theroux happily shared his love for Jennifer. Now, almost exactly a year later, he is joining Jennifer in announcing their split.

On her birthday this year, Theroux was in New York, while Jennifer turned to friends. Aniston’s girlfriends, including her Friends co-stars, gathered around her, while Justin was seen chatting with British TV star Alexa Chung at New York Fashion Week.

In addition to her co-stars, Jennifer reportedly has been consoled by Brad. But it is Pitt who reportedly could get targeted in what insiders claim Aniston fears most: A tell-all about her romance with Brad.

“Justin [Theroux is] fielding offers from publishers to release a tell-all book about Jen’s relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt.”

The sources said that several book publishers have specifically asked Theroux to pen the book about Jennifer’s “friendship with Brad.” While that book could become a best-seller and provide a nice profit for Theroux, it also could turn into a situation where Brad and Jennifer’s rumored romantic reunion during her marriage to Justin is revealed.

Although Theroux reportedly has not yet made a commitment to write the book about Brad Pitt and Jen, just discussing the possibility of a tell-all has caused more tension between Aniston and Justin, sources told New Idea.

Brad Pitt Turns To Jennifer Aniston, Making Justin Theroux Jealous

The insiders revealed that Theroux has lived in New York for months without Aniston. Eager to profit from the estranged couple’s marriage problems, publishers reportedly are asking Justin to pen a book telling the details of his life with Jennifer, including Brad Pitt.

“Jen’s friendship with Brad has been a cause of concern for Justin. Jen has become more of a shoulder for Brad to lean on [and] Justin… is jealous.”

Aniston reportedly has pleaded with Theroux not to write the book. However, their discussion “is causing more tension,” said one of the sources.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split.

The threat of Justin penning a book about Jennifer’s relationship with Brad is causing even more stress for Aniston, according to the insider.

“Obviously this is very worrying for Jen – the last thing she wants is their dirty laundry being aired.”

But although problems in Theroux and Aniston’s marriage have reportedly existed for some time, those issues allegedly have gotten worse since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad, added the insider.

Brad Pitt Not Only Reason For Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Split

But one insider told the publication that Brad isn’t the only reason that Jennifer and Justin called it quits. Although Aniston and Pitt reportedly have become increasingly close, causing problems for Theroux, her alleged insistence on staying in Los Angeles added to their marriage woes.

“Jen’s increasing closeness to Brad isn’t the only reason why she and Justin have drifted. She refused to come and live in New York with him because she thought their neighbors were spying on them.”

Aniston reportedly would not stay at the New York apartment after she accused an elderly neighbor, Norman Resnicow, of spying on them. That situation reportedly was one reason for Jennifer to stay in Los Angeles, along with his career. The tension got to the point where Aniston and Theroux split, according to the insider.

As for whether Justin will write a tell-all about Jennifer’s relationship with Brad, the source said that friends are urging Theroux to refuse even though he is “annoyed about Jen’s friendship” with Pitt. Although Justin may want to write a book eventually, “now is not the time,” added the source.

But Theroux reportedly is tempted because he is “very creative and very artistic.” Justin would like to try out projects involving writing or photography in addition to his acting career, added the insider.

For those hoping that Brad and Jennifer will step out together in public in the wake of his split from Jolie and her breakup with Theroux, it doesn’t seem likely in the near future. As the Inquisitr reported, Pitt reportedly is so worried about Jen and Angelina Jolie’s rumored “bad blood” feud that he is hesitant to take his renewed friendship with Jennifer to the next level.